LSU sophomore pitcher Cole Henry went 55th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft to the Washington Nationals.

Henry, the first current LSU player selected this year, was picked midway through the second round Thursday afternoon.

During a conference call with local reporters, Henry said he planned to sign with the Nationals, according to The Washington Post. The slot value associated with the pick is $1,307,000, but the Nationals can offer more money.

Henry, a right-hander, established himself as LSU's ace his freshman season before arm soreness sidelined him the final month of the regular season. Henry returned to start in the postseason.

After shortening his delivery, Henry made four starts during LSU's brief 2020 season. He struck out 23 batters and allowed four runs, but he didn't pitch deep into games. Henry had a 1.89 ERA this spring.