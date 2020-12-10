The Southeastern Conference and ESPN have taken their relationship to a new level.
The SEC and the Walt Disney Company announced Thursday a 10-year deal that will make ESPN, ABC and their affiliated networks the exclusive home of conference sports on television.
The new deal, which reportedly will be worth more than $300 million per year, begins in 2024. Until then, CBS will continue to televise SEC football games under a current contract which pays the SEC $55 million per year.
“There are any number of big days in the history of the SEC,” commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Today has added to those big days as we announce this landmark deal with ESPN, which will help shape the future of the SEC.
“The reality of media opportunities meant we had to look at broadcast, satellite, cable and the new digital world. ESPN and Disney bring that to us.”
Under the contract, ABC will replace CBS as home of the SEC’s featured 2:30 p.m. afternoon marquee game. However, Burke Magnus, ESPN executive vice-president for programming and scheduling, said ABC will also show about a half-dozen prime-time football games per season. Typically, CBS shows one each season.
“We all know about LSU-Alabama, the Iron Bowl, the SEC championship game,” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “To have a chance to call some of these games in the conference I have huge respect for, I’m just so excited. We’re taking it to another level.”
Additionally, the new contract will allow ESPN to announce most game times farther in advance, giving fans more notice of when their teams will play.
“With all the games under one roof, we will be able to schedule games on any network in any of the windows,” Magnus said. “That will allow for flexibility for teams that prefer to play at night or in the afternoon.
“There was a specific limit on how much CBS could go into prime-time. There’s no such limit anymore. In addition to the to the 3:30 (Eastern time) window on ABC, we anticipate a lot of times when there will be a Saturday night game on ABC. That allows for tremendous flexibility and takes away antiquated barriers from the process.”
“We will still have six- and 12-day announcements” on game times, Sankey said. “But fans will know in the summer when teams will be in those early on-campus games.”
The new contract will also bring the SEC championship game back where it began. ABC televised the title game from its inception in 1992 through 2000 before CBS took over in 2001 with LSU’s win over Tennessee.
Sankey dismissed the possibility that CBS would be bought out of its current contract before it expires with the 2023 football season.
The deal also has big implications for men’s basketball. There will be more marquee games on ABC and ESPN, with additional non-conference games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Beginning with the 2021-22 season, a limited number of non-conference football and men’s basketball games will be placed on ESPN+ with schools getting more autonomy to determine start times.
Key points of SEC/Disney contract
Length: 10 years, starting 2024
Value: Reportedly $300 million per year
What changes: ESPN/ABC networks will have exclusive rights to top tier SEC football/men's basketball content.
What stays the same: Current football contract with CBS likely to continue through 2023 season.
What to expect: Several prime-time games per season on ABC instead of one per year on CBS. More early announcements of kickoff times.