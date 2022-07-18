Four quick highlights from the first day of Southeastern Conference media days.

1. Has anybody here seen Kelly?

LSU coach Brian Kelly led off SEC media days, under pressure to project both an air of confidence and to be self-deprecating, which he did when answering the inevitable “Southern accent” question. And we found out he’s developed a taste for crawfish etouffee and chargrilled oysters. That’ll play well on the home front.

2. Sankey on the CFP

Commissioner Greg Sankey usually wraps his more pointed comments in heaps of dry sand. Monday he was blunt. He doesn’t like an eight-team football playoff with six automatic qualifiers, so guess which format is out? Whether the CFP stays at four teams or expands to eight or 12, it’ll have Sankey’s approval.

3. Edgy Sankey, Part Deux

More from the commish: Sankey believes the SEC is already a “super league,” and said the SEC got two better teams in Texas and Oklahoma than the Big Ten did with USC and UCLA. He also said the league isn’t doing any panic buying of new schools, though they regularly come calling.

4. Kiffin, with extra mustard

After Tennessee fans launched golf balls and mustard bottles at their former coach when the Rebels visited Knoxville last Oct. 16, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he’s signed a lot of both this offseason. He even signed a mustard bottle for an LSU fan here in the College Football Hall of Fame lobby.

