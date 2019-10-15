The eyes of the college football world were upon Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
ESPN announced LSU's 42-28 victory over Florida was viewed by an average of 6,450,000 viewers and peaked at 7,428,000 late in the fourth quarter. It was the network's most-watched college football game in nearly two years and ranks in the top five of ESPN's most-watched October games of the last 25 years.
Unsurprisingly, New Orleans was the top market with a local rating of 30.6. That means about 31% of the TV-equipped households in the metro area were tuned into the game.
The next highest market was Birmingham, Alabama, at 27.6 and Jacksonville, Florida, at 17.4.
The game was the most popular sporting event nationwide that day, ESPN said in a news release.
Also, popular pregame show College GameDay, which broadcast live from Baton Rouge on Saturday morning, averaged 2,055,000 viewers in its final two hours.
