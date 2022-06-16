The last time LSU and Texas Tech mixed it up on the basketball court, the game didn't end well for the Tigers.
In their Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge matchup on Jan. 30, 2021, Texas Tech outscored LSU 12-0 over the final 59 seconds and raced off the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor with a 76-71 victory.
LSU will get another crack at Texas Tech this season when they host the Red Raiders on Jan. 28, 2023, in the 10th annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, the two conferences announced Thursday morning.
While the matchups were announced, tip times and networks will be set later this summer. All 10 games will be broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
The LSU and Texas Tech teams that will play this season will be vastly different, starting with the head coaches, from their last meeting.
Texas Tech's Mark Adams was on the Red Raiders bench as an assistant that day to Chris Beard, who last year moved on to Texas, and LSU's Matt McMahon was coaching at Murray State.
Of the 13 scholarship players expected to be on LSU's roster this season, the only one who participated in that game was forward Mwani Wilkinson.
Texas Tech's top three players from that contest — Mac McClung, Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. — have moved on from the Red Raiders' program.
McClung and Shannon combined for all 12 of the points Texas Tech scored in the final 59 seconds.
Last season, LSU fell to TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge 77-68 in Fort Worth. But the SEC won the Challenge 6-4.
Overall, Texas Tech holds a 5-3 all-time advantage over LSU. More recently, they have split their last four games with the Red Raiders winning the last two.
2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge
All games played Jan. 28, 2023
(TV network, tip times TBA)
Alabama at Oklahoma
Arkansas at Baylor
Auburn at West Virginia
Florida at Kansas State
Kansas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at LSU
Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
TCU at Mississippi State
Iowa State at Missouri
Texas at Tennessee
The schedule
With the addition of the Texas Tech game, McMahon now has nine of his 13 nonconference matchups accounted for.
He has three games set in the Cayman Islands Classic (Nov. 21-23) along with home games vs. Arkansas State (Nov. 12), UNO (Nov. 17), Wofford (Nov. 27), Winthrop (Dec. 17) and East Tennessee State (Dec. 21).
The Cayman Islands opponents have not been announced, but other teams in the tournament are Tulane, Nevada, Western Kentucky, Kansas State, Rhode Island, Illinois State and Akron.