You know pretty quickly with a Will Wade news conference whether he’s got an agenda in mind. Something he wants to say no matter what directions the questions might take.

Earlier this season, it was the state of his team’s defense (actually, that’s been a recurring theme). Monday, it was scheduling. Unfair, in his mind, scheduling.

After a cursory tip of the cap to LSU’s 86-80 win Saturday at South Carolina, a big bandage to stop the bleeding of a 1-4 Southeastern Conference skid, Wade turned swiftly to what he wanted to say.

“We played well, but we have to turn the page quick,” Wade said of the South Carolina win. “We have a brutal, brutal week coming up.”

More brutal than it has a right to be, Wade figures.

It’s not just that LSU plays Wednesday at Florida and at home Saturday against Texas A&M. That’s the traditional rhythm of the SEC regular season.

It’s more that his team is playing an 8 p.m. game at Florida (9 p.m. Eastern time), then has to fly home to prepare for an 11 a.m. tip Saturday against the Aggies.

Wade is obsessed with analytics, so of course he's right in saying LSU is the only SEC team that has had this kind of tough two-step to execute twice this season (Auburn and Vanderbilt have had similar scheduling situations, though not quite as tight). The first one was, arguably, even worse, when LSU played an 8 p.m. game at Vanderbilt on Feb. 5, then had to scramble quickly back on the road for an 11 a.m. game three days later at Auburn.

That LSU lost those games 99-90 and 91-90 in overtime no doubt adds to the unjustness Wade believes is being committed here. The fact that he sees playing Florida (which LSU barely held off at home 84-82 on Jan. 21) and A&M (14-12 overall but a scrappy 8-6 in SEC play under first-year coach and Scott Woodward hire Buzz Williams) as existential threats to his Tigers adds a big kerosene-soaked log to Wade’s righteous fire.

“We’re the only team in the league that’s had this turnaround now,” he said. “So, this is the second time we’ve had this, which is just not right for our players.

“The only other team that’s had this in the league is Auburn, and they played two home games. We’ve had three out of four road games with this same setup, and it cuts our guys’ preparation time down.”

Wade’s critics — and there are many in the wake of last season’s FBI wiretap scandal — will say he’s making excuses. The rest will outright hope his team loses so that it might make it more likely he’ll be shown the door. It’s like they say about pro golfers: Half of them don’t care you just made a bogey, and the other half wish you just made a double bogey.

If Wade knows where he stands with the non-LSU fans out there, and I’m sure he does, he doesn’t care. Not at a time like this. Say you think he’s whining if you wish, but he is undeterred.

“I don’t make excuses,” Wade insisted. “We didn’t play well the first two times; we’ve got to play better this time. But we’re the only team in the league that has to do this, and we’ve had to do it twice now. That’s not how it’s supposed to be. It’s supposed to be balanced, the schedule is supposed to be balanced and that’s not right.”

Wade did not go all tinfoil hat to suggest a post FBI wiretap/his suspension/his reinstatement conspiracy theory on the SEC’s part. That’s good, because that would be bunk. I don’t believe LSU is being singled out on purpose. I do believe the SEC is not paying close enough attention to this scheduling issue. It’s similar to what the Saints went through more than once with a late Sunday game followed by a Thursday road game. There are easy ways to put in safeguards to make the game times more hospitable.

A mid-afternoon or evening tip for the Texas A&M game would give the Tigers the time to get in a morning shoot-around, Wade said. Plus the fact LSU basketball SID Kent Lowe figures the earliest the Tigers will get back to campus from Gainesville will be 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Then there is class on Thursday. Cast a cynical eye toward college athletes going to class, but I figure Skylar Mays, a leader on this team and future doctor, is going to class.

If Wade had a deeper team, he might not be quite as apoplectic. Depth is better now, but he had a seven-man rotation much of this season when Marlon Taylor and Charles Manning Jr. were sidelined with injuries.

They’re back now, but you can see the toll of minutes that has mounted on some of LSU’s key players. Mays has averaged 34.4 minutes per game, Javonte Smart 34.0, Trendon Watford 31.4.

“We talk about student-athlete welfare and all that,” Wade said. “This is not student-athlete welfare.

“It needs to get fixed for our players.”

As Wade left the podium, I asked him if he is likely to bring up this scheduling situation in May at the SEC Spring Meeting in Destin, Florida. He replied with a noncommittal wave of his hand, as if to say ”I don’t expect anything to change.”

But he had said his piece. Then he was off, trying to figure out how to squeeze a win or two out of this “brutal” circumstance.