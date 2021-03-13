KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 12 LSU softball team split its Southeastern Conference opening games at No. 22 Tennessee on Saturday, claiming a 2-1 win in the first game in eight innings and fell 4-3 in Game 2 in eight innings.
The Tigers are 14-7 on the year and 1-1 in the SEC. The Lady Vols move to 18-2 and 1-1.
The Tigers will go for the series Sunday as the two teams meet at noon.
Game One
The Tigers had runners on in the first two innings as Amanda Doyle doubled with two outs in the first. Georgia Clark doubled in the second and Morgan Cummins reached on a hit-by-pitch but the two were left on as a strikeout ended the inning.
LSU's starter Shelbi Sunseri kept Tennessee off balance in the first inning. Tennessee came out swinging in the second as the first two batters of the inning singled. Sunseri and the Tigers put down the next three in order to get out of the jam.
The Tigers scored first in the fifth. Morgan Cummins was hit by a pitch. Akiya Thymes came in to pinch run. She moved to second on a Taylor Tidwell sacrifice bunt. Aliyah Andrews hit the ball to the pitcher, and Thymes scored on the throw that was dropped at first.
Tennessee tied the game in the sixth on Cailin Hannon solo home run. The Tigers then made a change in the circle as Ali Kilponen relieved starter Shelbi Sunseri and got the Tigers out of the inning.
After a scoreless seventh, the Tigers took a 2-1 lead after Taylor Pleasants smashed a home to right field, her fifth on the year.
Kilponen earned the win. She finished with three strikeouts. Sunseri allowed one run on six hits in her five innings.
Game 2
Tennessee took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as LSU's starter Maribeth Gorsuch gave up a two-run home run.
After a scoreless second, the Tigers scored a run in the third after Tidwell doubled to center and advanced to third on a groundout. Andrews then bunted. An overthrow allowed Tidwell to score and Andrews to get to third.
The Tigers tied up the game and took the lead in the fifth. Ali Newland reached on a fielder's choice and Taryn Antoine came in to pinch run. Andrews hit a ball down the left field line to score Antoine to tie the game. The Tigers took the lead on the next play as Pleasants' ground ball to first scored Andrews for a 3-2 lead.
Tennessee led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, and the Tigers turned to Kilponen. She forced a groundout and a strikeout to get the Tigers out of the inning.
The Lady Vols started the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back hits putting runners at second and third with no outs. With one out, Tennessee scored one on a groundout to first base, tying the game at 3. The Tigers got out of the inning on a pop-up to shortstop.
After the Tigers hit into a double play and flew out to end the top of the eight, Tennessee homered in the bottom of the inning to take the win.
Kilponen (3-3) struck out one and allowed two runs on three hits. Gorsuch also allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two in 5.1 innings.