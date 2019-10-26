The stage is set: LSU. Alabama. Game of the Century.
The top two-ranked and undefeated Tigers and Crimson Tide are set to collide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
As long as the polls hold up during the teams' Nov. 3 bye week, LSU and Alabama will meet as the top two teams in the country in the regular season for the first time since 2011 when LSU eeked out a 9-6 win in overtime against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron. Tua Tagovailoa (probably) and Joe Burrow. To the winner goes a spot in the driver's seat for a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game and a clear path to the College Football Playoff.
To get you ready for the monster matchup, here are a few key details to know:
The No. 1 storyline will be whether or not Tagovailoa plays.
Tagovailoa has been sidelined with a right high-ankle sprain he suffered vs. Tennessee on Oct. 19. It's the same injury he suffered in the SEC championship game last season, except to the other ankle.
High-ankle sprains aren't conducive to quick recoveries, but Tagovailoa underwent a relatively new surgical procedure that speeds up the healing process.
Click here to read more about the unique surgery, and the challenges the QB faces in playing just 20 days after the injury.
Who will be favored: Alabama or LSU?
The answer to that question is dependent on Tagovailoa's right ankle. If he's not ruled out the game, expect the Crimson Tide to be favored, maybe by about 10 points. Betting lines will be set after Nov. 2 games.
If Tagovailoa is ruled out by Saban, LSU might be a small road favorite.
Remember that LSU hasn't defeated Alabama since the 2011 Game of the Century. That's eight-straight wins for Alabama, dating back to the 2012 national championship.
Speaking of betting odds, the Heisman Trophy odds and implications for this game are massive.
More than halfway through the regular season, the race for college football's most prestigious award is taking shape. And after Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State, expect Burrow and Tagovailoa to be considered the Heisman frontrunners.
But for Burrow, just ask Leonard Fournette about pre-Alabama game Heisman hopes ... there’s a long way to go.
Tagovailoa finished second in last year's Heisman race to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray.
Last year's game ended in a 29-0 Alabama win in Tiger Stadium. So what's different about 2019?
The biggest difference is LSU's offense. A team stuck in the mud offensively for the better part of the past decade, LSU and its new offense are changing the narrative.
To this point in the season, the Tigers are ranked in the top five in the country in these offensive categories: scoring offense, total offense, passing offense and red zone offense.
Burrow is near the top in the country in these categories: passing touchdowns, passing yards, passing yards and passing efficiency.
Alabama's offense is equally elite and both teams' defenses aren't quite as stout as past years, so perhaps instead of 15 combined points might there be 60 combined points?
