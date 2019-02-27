LSU freshman first baseman Gavin Dugas hurt his thumb sliding into second base on Sunday against Bryant and could miss eight weeks, depending on the results of an MRI.

Before the No. 1 Tigers' game Wednesday against Southern, coach Paul Mainieri said Dugas hurt his thumb when he slid headfirst into second base during the first inning. Dugas played the rest of the game, which was his first start.

LSU initially thought Dugas sprained his thumb. Wednesday afternoon it sent him to a doctor, who suspected a torn ligament. The doctor performed an MRI.

Mainieri fears the results of the test will show a torn ligament, requiring Dugas to undergo surgery and miss as much as eight weeks.

Dugas, who hurt the same thumb sliding headfirst his sophomore year of high school, had asserted himself as a strong candidate to start at first base. LSU opened the season with freshmen Cade Beloso and Drew Bianco as its primary options at first base, but Dugas positioned himself to start more games because of his performance against Bryant.

Dugas hit an RBI single his first at-bat, but he tried to stretch the hit into a double, hurting his hand on the slide. Dugas finished the game 1 for 2, walking twice, to raise his average to .600 (3 for 5) this season with two RBIs.

“I thought what Dugas did today was pretty special,” Mainieri said after the game.

Dugas’ injury puts a wrinkle into LSU’s plans at first base, a position that has fluctuated more than any other since the season began.

Bianco and Beloso have each started three games. Bianco, who’s 2 for 12, hasn’t started since LSU’s fourth game. Beloso hit a three-run home run to beat Army. He started Wednesday’s game against Southern.

Mainieri said he will also look at playing catcher Saul Garza at first base. Garza tore his meniscus last October. He’s on track to begin squatting next week, after LSU plays Texas, but he won’t catch until late March. He has spent the beginning of the season at designated hitter.

Using Garza at first base would provide Mainieri flexibility with his lineup and depth at first base.

“Maybe I'm just a dinosaur, but I like guys who drive in runs,” Mainieri said of what he’s looking for in a first baseman. “That's we need. We need somebody who's going to be an RBI machine, who's going to be a clutch hitter.”