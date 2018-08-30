LSU will pay Army $1.6 million for their game on Oct. 21, 2023 at Tiger Stadium, according to the game contract between the schools.
The amount is $50,000 shy of the largest payout on LSU's future scheduled game with South Alabama on Sept. 28, 2024.
Army will receive 400 complimentary tickets, according to the contract, and the school will have the option to purchase up to 3,000 tickets.
The contract includes a termination for convenience clause, which requires the terminating party to pay $1 million if it is is terminated 24 moths or more before the date of the game, $1.25 million between 12 months and 24 months before the game, and $1.6 million within 12 months of the game.
Here's a list of the payouts to upcoming opponents according to game contracts on future LSU schedules:
— 2018: Louisiana Tech ($1.15 million)
— 2018: Rice ($1.4 million)
— 2019: Georgia Southern ($925,000)
— 2019: Northwestern State ($600,000)
— 2019: Utah State ($1.5 million)
— 2020: UT-San Antonio ($1.4 million)
— 2021: McNeese State ($600,000)
— 2021: Central Michigan ($1.45 million)
— 2021: Louisiana-Monroe ($1.4 million)
— 2023: New Mexico ($1.6 million)
— 2023: Army ($1.6 million)
— 2024: Rice ($2 million); LSU is receiving $3.5 million from Rice to play in NRG Stadium in 2020
— 2024: South Alabama ($1.65 million)