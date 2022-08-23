Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Monday marked 13 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 13, Tommy Hodson:
13 Tommy Hodson
QB, 1986-89
All-SEC 1986-89
Tommy Hodson’s LSU career didn’t exactly get off to a Hall of Fame start.
He had to redshirt in 1985 after surgery to repair the ulna nerve in his throwing elbow. And when he did finally get on the field as a redshirt freshman in the 1986 season opener against No. 7-ranked Texas A&M, his first three passes were wildly off the mark.
When Hodson came to the sideline, offensive coordinator Ed Zaunbrecher wanted to have a look at his eyes to make the young quarterback wasn’t getting crushed by the pressure.
"I would have been concerned if he didn't know what was going on, if he'd had the blank stare," Zaunbrecher said. "But he didn't. He said, ‘Don't worry, Coach, I'm fine.' "
More than fine. For four years Hodson was fabulous, setting a standard and records that only recent quarterbacks like Joe Burrow have been able to chip away at. The native of Lockport who prepped at Central Lafourche became a born and bred Louisiana sports legend.
Hodson’s high school coach, Bob Gros, saw greatness in him as a youngster.
“Tommy was the purest quarterback I ever coached,” Gros said. “He had a great touch, was very sharp and picked up things very easily. He was a pleasure to coach.”
LSU was in serious need of a quarterback, pure or otherwise, in 1986 with three-year starter Jeff Wickersham having completed his eligibility. Though Hodson would famously often give way for a series each half to backup Mickey Guidry, the Tigers were his team. Starting all but one game of his college career from 1986-89, Hodson made first- or second-team All-SEC for four straight seasons, making him the only LSU player to achieve that feat.
After beating Texas A&M 35-17, Hodson would lead LSU to a 9-2 regular-season mark and the school’s first SEC championship since 1970 with a string of clutch, and tough, performances. He nearly bit through his tongue and needed stitches after a big hit at Kentucky but shook it off to throw for 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-16 victory. A clutch 14-10 win at No. 6 Alabama set up the Tigers to clinch the conference title against Mississippi State in Jackson. The Tigers, and Hodson, were dominant, as he threw for 231 yards and two scores in a 47-0 rout. A week later back home against Notre Dame, Hodson was perhaps even better in a 21-19 squeaker. He threw for 248 yards and three scores, going 12 of 13 on third down.
Hodson was a seasoned leader in 1987, but not without his pitfalls. A top-10 showdown in Tiger Stadium with Ohio State ended in a frustrating 13-13 tie when Hodson threw two late interceptions, one on second-and-7 from the Buckeyes’ 8 with just over two minutes left. In November, an injured Hodson missed his only career start against Alabama. He came off the bench but failed to give the Tigers a spark in a 22-10 loss.
But overall, the season was a rousing success. He and All-American wide receiver Wendell Davis were one of LSU’s all-time great pass-and-catch combos, something they proved New Year’s Eve against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Hodson threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, all to Davis who caught nine passes for 132 yards, as the Tigers shredded the Gamecocks’ vaunted “Black Death” defense in a 30-13 rout. The win gave LSU a No. 5 ranking and a 10-1-1 record, the Tigers’ first 10-win season since 1961.
Any quarterback would have been proud of two seasons like Hodson had, but his greatest moment was to come in 1988 against Auburn.
The Earthquake Game.
For almost 54 minutes Auburn’s defense, regarded as the SEC’s best, stymied Hodson and LSU. Though Auburn only led 6-0 on two field goals, LSU seemed in dire straits with the ball at its 25 and 6:07 remaining, having crossed midfield only once all night.
Hodson steadily passed LSU downfield, moving in small chunks to the Auburn 21. But there LSU faced a do-or-die fourth down-and-9. Hodson found tight end Willie Williams in the flat, who stretched a short pass into a 9-yard gain and a first down at the 11.
“Willie catches the ball 5 yards short of the first down, and he fights his way to get the first down,” then LSU coach Mike Archer said. “People don't remember that play, but if Tommy and Willie don't execute that play, it never comes down to those last two plays.”
On first down, Hodson found tailback Eddie Fuller in the end zone, but Fuller dropped the pass.
“Next time,” Hodson told Fuller with a wink when they got back in the huddle, “catch it.”
Two more incompletions followed. On fourth down, Hodson found a leaping Fuller in the back of the end zone with 1:47 left. David Browndyke’s extra point and one more defensive stop lifted LSU to a 7-6 victory.
“I was looking at Eddie, and I saw the linebacker lose him,” Hodson said. “If there’s one guy I have confidence in, it’s him. He’ll make the big play.”
It was a play to rival Billy Cannon’s 1959 punt return against Ole Miss and the Bert Jones-to-Brad Davis touchdown pass against the Rebels in 1972. The immortal touch came when it was revealed a seismograph in LSU’s geology department registered the touchdown celebration as an earthquake.
“I'm thankful the guy running the geology department left the seismograph on,” Hodson said. “It just adds to the great folklore of LSU football.”
LSU would go on to share the SEC championship with Auburn as both teams won out in conference play. When Hodson returned for his senior season in 1989, he was touted as a Heisman contender and LSU was picked in the top 10.
None of it was meant to be. An opening kickoff return touchdown by Texas A&M led to a 28-16 Aggies victory and was an omen of the Tigers’ 4-7 season to come. Hodson had to throw more than ever as LSU played from behind, finishing the season with then school records of 2,655 yards and 22 touchdowns. Hodson wound up with LSU career records for yards passing (9,115), touchdowns (69), completions (674) and pass attempts (1,163). Only Burrow with his 78 touchdown passes in his incomparable 28-game LSU career has broken one of Hodson’s career marks.
Drafted in the third round in 1990 by New England, Hodson embarked on an NFL career that would also take him to Miami and Dallas and finally finish in 1995-96 with the New Orleans Saints. The LSU and Louisiana Sports halls of fame would await.
“Sometimes it's hard to believe that a little boy from Lockport got to play at LSU and in the NFL,” Hodson said. “Sometimes it seems unreal, like a dream.”
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Att. Comp. Yards TDs INTs
1986 11-11 268 175 2,251 19 8
1987 11-10 265 162 2,125 15 9
1988 11-11 293 154 2,074 13 12
1989 11-11 317 183 2,655 22 12
TOTALS 44-43 1,163 674 9,115 69 41
OTHER GREATS
Corey Webster, CB, 2001-04
One of the very best defensive backs in LSU history, Webster was a two-time All-American in 2003-04 and three-time All-SEC selection (2002-04). Second in school history with 16 career interceptions.