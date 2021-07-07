The LSU Tiger Marching Band is scheduled to resume traveling to road games with the football team this season with the exception of the season opener against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4, band director Kelvin Jones said Wednesday.

The Golden Band from Tigerland did not travel to road games last year, a season that was shortened to 10 Southeastern Conference-only games due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Jones said LSU's near full return this season is a promising step toward normalcy, although it won't involve traveling to one of the school's most anticipated road games.

The Rose Bowl is a classic venue, perhaps the most iconic in college football lore. It's also a stadium that LSU has never played a football game in despite its own rich history. Still, as recent as a month ago, there still remained questions about what the Rose Bowl's stadium logistics and capacity limits would be when the season began.

UCLA and Southern Cal released simultaneous announcements on June 15 that its football venues will welcome back full-capacity crowds for the 2021 football season.

By then, Jones said, LSU's band department and athletic department had already made the in-house decision not to travel to the Rose Bowl. The decision came down to a combination of the remaining unknown factors and budget concerns.

Jones said the marching band usually makes its travel decisions a year in advance. By June, it was still not known who would all be able to travel to Pasadena, California — an expensive trip that would have required the band members to fly. The LSU athletic department expects to lose $80 million revenue due to the pandemic.

Jones said the cost of sending LSU's pep band — the roughly 110-person platoon the band normally sends on its road games — to the Rose Bowl would almost be the equivalent of sending a full Tiger band — a group of about 325 members — on a standard road trip with a league opponent.

"So many unknowns," Jones said. "And then you factor in — as you do with any kind of endeavor — travel, hotels, tickets... But, you know, with Covid everything's just constantly changing and just so many unknown variables on top of budget concerns as well."

LSU has four other road games in its 2021 season. All of them are at SEC venues. Jones said the band is scheduled to send a pep band on each road game, which is what the university does in any normal season.

Even now that the Rose Bowl has announced it will allow fans in at 100% capacity, Jones said "I don't know if that would be the case" for LSU to reverse its initial decision and send a pep band for the UCLA game.

Students were obviously disappointed, Jones said, but "they understand we're coming out of a pandemic."

"They all understood, and we’re just looking forward to being back to some kind of normalcy," Jones said. "Rose Bowl and all those things are really cool. But after last year, we’re just happy to get back into some kind of normal routine. If it were to happen, cool, but there’s no hard feelings or ill wills on this side. We’re just happy to get back rolling.”

