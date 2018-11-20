One week to remaining in the regular season and the consensus remains for LSU to be in the Peach Bowl.

That means either LSU has beaten Texas A&M but Georgia manages to stay in front in the CFP standings, or the Tigers lose to the Aggies and still snag a New Year’s Six bowl berth. There are two Sugar Bowl projections, meaning LSU has won and found a way to slip past the Bulldogs in the final CFP standings. There are some projections for the Fiesta as well, illustrating it is pure guesswork where the Tigers go if they’re not in the Sugar. Now, if LSU loses to A&M to finish 9-3 and doesn’t make a NY6 bowl? Well, let’s cross that bridge if the Tigers come to it.

• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF

• CollegeFootballNews.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State

• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

• Steve Lassan, Athlon: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State

• Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Texas

• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Penn States

• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. UCF

• Steve Petrella, The Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF

• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Texas

• Eric Single, SI.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. UCF#

• Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Sugar Bowl vs. UCF*

• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

*-Sugar Bowl is locked into SEC/Big 12 matchup and could not host UCF

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN) — 10 projections

Fiesta Bowl: Noon Jan. 1, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 4 projections

Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 2 projections