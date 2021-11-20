Score by quarters
UL-Monroe 0 7 0 7 — 14
LSU 7 10 7 3 — 27
First quarter
LSU: Max Johnson 3 run at 11:49 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 5 plays, 64 yards, 2:08. KEY PLAY: Johnson 48-yard pass to Malik Nabers on third-and-2 gives the Tigers a first-and-goal at the UL-Monroe 8. TIGERS 7, WARHAWKS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: York 27 field goal at 12:05. DRIVE: 9-24-2:43. KEY PLAY: The drive was set up by an interception and 7-yard return from Jay Ward to the ULM 33. TIGERS 10, WARHAWKS 0.
LSU: Nabers 67 pass from Johnson at 9:19 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-71-0:54. TIGERS 17, WARHAWKS 0.
UL-MONROE: Boogie Knight 28 pass from Rhett Rodriguez at 3:34 (Calum Sutherland kick). DRIVE: 2-28-0:40. KEY PLAY: The drive was set up by an interception from Josh Newton on a fake punt and 22-yard return to the LSU 28. TIGERS 17, WARHAWKS 7.
Third quarter
LSU: Brian Thomas Jr. 42 pass from Johnson at 1:29 (York kick). DRIVE: 8-82-4:09. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 16 pass to Jack Bech on third-and-4 extends the drive at the LSU 40. Tyrion Davis-Price keeps the drive going with a 5-yard run on third-and-2 to the ULM 47. TIGERS 24, WARHAWKS 7.
Fourth quarter
UL-MONROE: Zach Rasmussen 27 pass from Chandler Rogers at 3:20 (Sutherland kick). DRIVE: 10-58-4:02. KEY PLAY: Rodriguez 20 pass to Will Derrick on fourht-and-10 keeps the drive going at the LSU 17. TIGERS 24, WARHAWKS 14.
LSU: York 50 field goal at 0:46. DRIVE: 8-13-2:34. KEY PLAY: Davis-Price 1-yard run on fourth-and-1 keeps the drive alive. TIGERS 27, WARHAWKS 14.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 27, UL-Monroe 14
RECORDS: LSU 5-6; UL-Monroe 4-7
ATTENDANCE: 92,790 (paid)
NEXT GAME: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)
