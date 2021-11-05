The day Neil Farrell Jr. left LSU early in August 2020, he got a call from his mother. She had bad news. Farrell’s beloved grandmother had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and needed a ventilator. Doctors worried about her prognosis.

As soon as the conversation ended, Farrell knew he needed to go home to Mobile, Alabama. Few people in his life mattered to him as much as his maternal grandmother, Creola Morrisette.

Panic set in. Farrell hurriedly packed his clothes.

“I knew I wasn't going to be back (for a while),” he said.

Farrell drove to the football operations building to meet with coach Ed Orgeron, who expected Farrell to compete for a starting spot. As a junior, Farrell led the defensive line with 46 tackles during the 2019 national championship run. He also had recorded seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

But eight days before LSU began an extended preseason practice because of the coronavirus pandemic, Farrell explained to his coach why he needed to leave. Orgeron understood.

“If you want to come back,” Orgeron said, “we can't wait for you to come back.”

The Southeastern Conference allowed athletes to opt out of the 2020 season and retain their scholarships, and Farrell became the second LSU player to do so on Aug. 8, 2020. Others followed, primarily to prepare for their NFL careers. Farrell vowed to return.

Of the eight players to opt out, Farrell was the only one who came back. He spent a month away to help take care of his grandmother, only to return when she felt better.

The time away changed Farrell. Teammates thought he was more focused and had a stronger work ethic after he returned. Orgeron called him “a different cat.”

Farrell has made 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack this season heading into LSU’s 6 p.m. game Saturday against No. 2 Alabama. The stats don’t show his full impact. Farrell destroys one-on-one blocks. He sniffs out runs. And though Farrell has to improve his gap discipline, he provides a reliable presence on the interior of the defensive line.

“Boy, he's playing his best football,” Orgeron said.

Farrell’s transformation began the day he left LSU. As he drove down I-10 toward a hospital in Mobile, he called his mother. They stayed on the phone for almost the entire trip.

“Don't stress or panic,” Farrell recalled his mother saying. “Drive careful on the roads.”

The hospital allowed only one visitor at a time because of COVID-19 restrictions. When Farrell arrived, he and his mother, Sherry, switched places. Farrell entered his grandmother’s room. They prayed together.

Morrisette helped raise Farrell, taking care of him and his sister when their parents went to work. She taught him his ABCs, 1-2-3s and how to tie his shoes. Farrell described his grandmother as a loving and outgoing person who puts everyone ahead of herself. She makes an excellent pound cake, too.

Farrell visited his grandmother in the hospital every day for an hour or two. Her outlook looked troubling at first, but Morrisette’s health steadily improved. She stayed in the hospital for about three weeks. She finally recovered enough for doctors to remove the ventilator and send her home.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“It was pretty good seeing her up talking and being her old self again,” Farrell said. “It was a good day when she finally came back around.”

Between visits, Farrell trained as much as he could. He already had lost a full offseason in LSU’s strength and conditioning program because of the pandemic, which forced the team to separate last spring. Farrell ran at a local park and lifted weights. A former high school basketball player, he played a lot of pickup games. Some of his friends worked out with him.

How can LSU defeat Alabama? Here are four keys to handing the Crimson Tide its second upset loss. The odds are stacked against the LSU Tigers, and not just by a few points, but by almost 30. Injuries have collapsed LSU's entire secondary li…

His grandmother moved slowly when she returned home. As she recovered over the next couple of weeks, Farrell often went to her house and helped take care of her. Sometimes he made bacon and pancakes. The family didn’t have to worry as much.

“When she got around 95-100%, she told me she wanted me to come on back and get ready for football again,” Farrell said. “I listened to her, and that's when I came back.”

Farrell drove across I-10 again in mid-September of last year, returning to LSU’s football operations building about two weeks before the 2020 season opener.

“When he came back, Neil was totally different,” said senior defensive lineman Glen Logan, a close friend. “His mindset was different, from the way he wanted to come out here and practice. Him opting out and coming back with the family issues, it made him a better player.”

Despite his individual training, Farrell weighed more than he should have, and he hadn’t practiced with the team in more than a month. It took him time to regain his form. He appeared in every game with six starts, registering 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in the shortened season.

Farrell knew he hadn’t reached his potential, but he had another year to hone his craft because the NCAA gave every athlete an extra season of eligibility. Farrell spent the offseason training and trying to lose weight. He went on a Keto diet at one point.

Three players to watch for No. 2 Alabama in its matchup with LSU on Saturday in Tuscaloosa LSU resumes Southeastern Conference play Saturday night with a matchup against No. 2 Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here are the top three p…

While his teammates noticed differences right away, Farrell felt a shift this spring. He understood he only had one more season to prove he could play in the NFL. He worked on his hand strength. Defensive line coach Andre Carter emphasized his stance and pad level. Farrell watched more film to deepen his understanding of the defensive scheme.

The work paid off. This season, Farrell secured a starting role on what was a talented and deep defensive front before injuries struck the team, leaving the Tigers without as many as nine key defensive players against Alabama. He’s quick, explosive and smart, able to use an offensive lineman’s weight against that player to shed blocks.

“Instead of being a dog chasing a car, now he knows the scheme of the defense and why we have to do this and why everything has to fall in place, like why we have to be in this gap,” Logan said. “His IQ level in football is getting better and better each week.”

Farrell has played particularly well as of late with 14 tackles over the past two games. In LSU’s last game, he recorded five pressures, four hurries and three tackles for loss against Ole Miss. Pro Football Focus gave him the highest grade for a defensive player in the country.

Another LSU star defensive player is questionable with Maason Smith on crutches Starting defensive end Maason Smith has used crutches since Tuesday and is “very questionable” to play against No. 2 Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron said in his final update before LSU's game this weekend.

“He's probably the best defensive lineman I've went against,” senior left guard Ed Ingram said. “He's a hard person to block. You've got to be on your toes the whole time you're blocking him.”

Farrell has to continue to improve, though. His conditioning must get better so he can play more downs. He has a tendency to jump out of his assigned gap, which can lead to explosive runs. But Orgeron thinks Farrell will have a chance to play in the NFL, and as LSU tries to make a bowl game, it will rely on him to lead a thinning team.

Before every game, Morrisette calls and texts her grandson. She has watched the games from Mobile, unable to see them in-person because of arthritis in her foot. She feels better now though, Farrell said, fully recovered from her bout with COVID-19.

Morrisette’s messages usually arrive an hour before the game as the team bus weaves toward the stadium. They pray together over the phone like they once did inside the hospital, asking for safety and God’s protection on the field, hoping the game he briefly abandoned to be with her takes him further in life.