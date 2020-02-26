GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After four tightly contested games between LSU and Florida in just over a year, there was no drama in their fifth matchup Wednesday night.
In fact, this one wasn’t even close.
After the first four meetings were decided by a total of 11 points with both teams winning twice, Florida jumped all over LSU from the opening tip and never let up in taking a 81-66 victory in Exactech Arena.
Opening the contest with a 9-0 run, Florida was off and running behind forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help his team easily gain a measure of revenge for an 84-82 setback to LSU on Jan. 21 in Baton Rouge.
Florida (18-10, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) did what it wanted, when it wanted, to pull into a tie for third place with LSU (19-9, 10-5 SEC) in the league standings with three games remaining in the regular season.
Both teams trail league-leading Kentucky by three games and second-place Auburn by one.
Florida led by as many as 14 points in the first half and by 19 with 10:49 to play on a 3-point field goal by Johnson.
“We got whipped from start to finish, so there’s not a whole lot to say,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “They beat us every way they could beat us.”
Wade tried to stem the tide when Florida scored the first seven points of the game — with the last three coming on a 3-point shot with 17:17 left by Andrew Nembhard, who buried the 3 that sent LSU home from the SEC tournament last March.
While the Gators were sharp, the Tigers were sloppy. They turned the ball over six times and had four shots blocked.
In the first three minutes, LSU had its first two field-goal attempts blocked, Javonte Smart missed a layup after a stral, Trendon Watford missed a 3-pointer and Watford and Emmitt Williams committed turnovers.
Wade quickly called a timeout to try and stem the tide before the hole got any bigger, but Johnson was among those who made sure that didn’t happen.
On Monday, Wade lamented the fact that Johnson, a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward, had been a “nightmare matchup” for the Tigers in the previous four meetings.
Johnson was that and more Wednesday night as Wade used several different defenders in man and zone defenses in trying to slow him down.
But it was to no avail, of course.
“I was a prophet,” Wade said. “We put five or six different guys on him and he was 8 of 8; he drove around us for layouts. There’s not a lot you can do.”
Johnson poured in 17 points in going 8 of 9 from the field and had five rebounds in helping Florida to a 41-31 halftime lead, which seemed like more than a 10-point spread at that point.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Williams said. “We were down 10 at halftime … but to be honest, it should have been worse.”
Johnson picked up where he left off in the second half and his 3-pointer at the 10:49 mark gave Florida a commanding 63-44 advantage.
Freshman guard Scottie Lewis went for a career-high 18 points and Nembhard dropped in 17 as Florida had its way on offense in shooting better than 53% from the floor in each half.
Florida was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half and finished the night shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc, while LSU was just 6 of 23 for 26.1%.
Johnson went into the game averaging 13.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Lewis, who recently moved into the starting lineup, was scoring just 7.8 per game.
LSU chipped away at the huge deficit in the second half, but could get no closer than nine points after Florida held an 11-point lead with 11:05 left in the first half.
Playing in his home state, Williams did everything he could as did Watford.
Williams, a native of Fort Myers, came off the bench to score 25 points — just two off his career high — and Watford finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.
They combined to go 17 of 22 from the field, but the rest of the team was just 9 of 37.
LSU shot just 41.4% from the field in the first half to Florida’s 57.6%.
Florida scored 34 of its 41 first-half points in the paint area, while LSU had just 14.
Getting in a huge hole early in the game made it tough on the Tigers, who played without reserve guard Charles Manning — one of their top defenders.
Manning, who missed eight games earlier this season with a fractured bone in his foot and just returned to action three games ago, broke the same bone — the fifth metatarsal — on his left foot late in Saturday’s game with South Carolina and had surgery Monday.
“We got whipped, every phase of the game, not much else to say,” Wade said. “They just beat us in every aspect of play; they shot 55%. I wish I had more to tell you, we just got beat everywhere.”