LSU plays its first road series of the season this weekend against Tennessee. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more from Game 1.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: According to Collegiate Baseball, LSU is ranked No. 14 and Tennessee is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 16-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference. Tennessee is 18-4, 2-1.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-1, 0.00 ERA, 30.0 IP, 6 BB, 35 SO); UT – Jr. RHP Chad Dallas (3-0, 4.70 ERA, 23.0 IP, 6 BB, 32 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Landon Marceaux will start Friday night for the first time this season as LSU changes its weekend rotation by switching Marceaux's and Jaden Hill's spots. The move makes sense. Marceaux has pitched 30 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run to start the season. His mentality and finely tuned mechanics suggest he should be fine Friday night, but he'll have to pitch on the road against a solid offensive team. Can he handle the stage?