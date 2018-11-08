lsumensbasketball.110718_HS_1447
Buy Now

LSU junior guard Skylar Mays (4) had 11 points in his team's 94-63 season-opening win against Southeastern on Tuesday night. Mays was one of six Tigers to get into double figures in the easy win over the Lions.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Opening Tip is posted about 24 hours before each game.

General Info

• What: UNC Greensboro (1-0) at No. 23 LSU (1-0)

• When: 7 p.m. Friday

• Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

• All-time series: First meeting

• Streaking: UNCG (W1), LSU (W1)

• TV: None

• Online: www.ESPN.com/watch (Lyn Rollins, play-by-play; Victor Howell, analyst)

• Radio: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Patrick Wright, play-by-play; John Brady, analyst)

• Up next: vs. Memphis, 6 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

The Storyline

Fresh off its 94-63 season-opening blowout of Southeastern Louisiana, LSU will be seeking a 2-0 start against a more formidable foe in UNCG. The Spartans won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles last season and put quite a scare into third-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament before going down 68-64. Coach Wes Miller returns a veteran nucleus made up of guards Francis Alonso, a first-team All-SoCon pick a year ago, and Demetrius Troy as well as imposing 6-foot-10 forward James Dickey. Alonso and Dickey were most impressive in a 74-66 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night; Alonso poured in a 23 points and had six rebounds and Dickey had seven points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Starting Five

• WE MEET AGAIN: LSU coach Will Wade and UNCG's Wes Miller, a North Carolina graduate, have faced each other four times. In Wade's two seasons at Chattanooga from 2013-15, he was 3-1 against Miller's team.

• BUSTING LOOSE: Six LSU players scored in double digits in its 94-point explosion against SLU. That's the first time that’s happened in an opener since a 96-74 win over Nicholls to start the 2011-12 season.

• BLOCK PARTY: UNCG’s James Dickey rejected seven shots in the Spartans' opener, a 74-66 victory over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night. The seven-block night has Dickey tied for the national lead.

• NO-GO WITH SEC: Since joining Division I for the 1991-92 season, UNCG has lost all eight games it's played against Southeastern Conference opposition. Also, the Spartans are 0-29 all-time against ranked teams.

• RAINING THREES: UNCG guard Francis Alonso, who ranked 16th in the nation last year in hitting 40.1 percent of his 3-point field-goal tries, has 300 for his career after making two against North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night.

By the numbers

8 — Current home winning streak for LSU, which dropped its first three SEC games in the PMAC last season before reeling off six victories in a row to conclude league play. The Tigers also defeated UL-Lafayette in the NIT and extended the streak with Tuesday night's 94-63 win against Southeastern.

The Lineups

UNCG Spartans (1-0)

Probable starters

• G Demetrius Troy, 6-0, Sr., 0.0 ppg, 4.0 apg

• G Francis Alonso, 6-3, Sr., 23.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

• G Malik Massey, 6-3, Jr., 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

• F Kyrin Galloway, 6-8, Jr., 9.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg

• F James Dickey, 6-10, Jr., 7.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg

Key reserves

• G Isaiah Miller, 6-0, So., 16.0 ppg, 3.0 apg

• F Eric Hamilton, 6-9, Jr., 6.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

• G Kaleb Hunter, 6-4, Fr., 11.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

* assists

LSU Tigers (1-0)

Probable starters

• G Tremont Waters, 5-11, So., 9.0 ppg, 2.0 apg

• G Skylar Mays, 6-4, Jr., 11.0 ppg, 2.0 apg

• G Ja'vonte Smart, 6-4, Fr., 10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

• F Emmitt Williams, 6-7, Fr., 12.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg

• F Naz Reid, 6-10, Fr., 17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Key reserves

• G Marlon Taylor, 6-5, Jr., 15.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

• F Darius Days, 6-7, Fr., 11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

• G Daryl Edwards, 6-3, Sr., 0.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

* assists

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

Tags

View comments