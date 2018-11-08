Opening Tip is posted about 24 hours before each game.
General Info
• What: UNC Greensboro (1-0) at No. 23 LSU (1-0)
• When: 7 p.m. Friday
• Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
• All-time series: First meeting
• Streaking: UNCG (W1), LSU (W1)
• TV: None
• Online: www.ESPN.com/watch (Lyn Rollins, play-by-play; Victor Howell, analyst)
• Radio: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Patrick Wright, play-by-play; John Brady, analyst)
• Up next: vs. Memphis, 6 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)
The Storyline
Fresh off its 94-63 season-opening blowout of Southeastern Louisiana, LSU will be seeking a 2-0 start against a more formidable foe in UNCG. The Spartans won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles last season and put quite a scare into third-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament before going down 68-64. Coach Wes Miller returns a veteran nucleus made up of guards Francis Alonso, a first-team All-SoCon pick a year ago, and Demetrius Troy as well as imposing 6-foot-10 forward James Dickey. Alonso and Dickey were most impressive in a 74-66 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night; Alonso poured in a 23 points and had six rebounds and Dickey had seven points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Starting Five
• WE MEET AGAIN: LSU coach Will Wade and UNCG's Wes Miller, a North Carolina graduate, have faced each other four times. In Wade's two seasons at Chattanooga from 2013-15, he was 3-1 against Miller's team.
• BUSTING LOOSE: Six LSU players scored in double digits in its 94-point explosion against SLU. That's the first time that’s happened in an opener since a 96-74 win over Nicholls to start the 2011-12 season.
• BLOCK PARTY: UNCG’s James Dickey rejected seven shots in the Spartans' opener, a 74-66 victory over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night. The seven-block night has Dickey tied for the national lead.
• NO-GO WITH SEC: Since joining Division I for the 1991-92 season, UNCG has lost all eight games it's played against Southeastern Conference opposition. Also, the Spartans are 0-29 all-time against ranked teams.
• RAINING THREES: UNCG guard Francis Alonso, who ranked 16th in the nation last year in hitting 40.1 percent of his 3-point field-goal tries, has 300 for his career after making two against North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night.
By the numbers
8 — Current home winning streak for LSU, which dropped its first three SEC games in the PMAC last season before reeling off six victories in a row to conclude league play. The Tigers also defeated UL-Lafayette in the NIT and extended the streak with Tuesday night's 94-63 win against Southeastern.
The Lineups
UNCG Spartans (1-0)
Probable starters
• G Demetrius Troy, 6-0, Sr., 0.0 ppg, 4.0 apg
• G Francis Alonso, 6-3, Sr., 23.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg
• G Malik Massey, 6-3, Jr., 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg
• F Kyrin Galloway, 6-8, Jr., 9.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg
• F James Dickey, 6-10, Jr., 7.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg
Key reserves
• G Isaiah Miller, 6-0, So., 16.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
• F Eric Hamilton, 6-9, Jr., 6.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
• G Kaleb Hunter, 6-4, Fr., 11.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
* assists
LSU Tigers (1-0)
Probable starters
• G Tremont Waters, 5-11, So., 9.0 ppg, 2.0 apg
• G Skylar Mays, 6-4, Jr., 11.0 ppg, 2.0 apg
• G Ja'vonte Smart, 6-4, Fr., 10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg
• F Emmitt Williams, 6-7, Fr., 12.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg
• F Naz Reid, 6-10, Fr., 17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Key reserves
• G Marlon Taylor, 6-5, Jr., 15.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
• F Darius Days, 6-7, Fr., 11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg
• G Daryl Edwards, 6-3, Sr., 0.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
* assists