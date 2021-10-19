Two members of the offensive line were in gold no-contact jerseys on Tuesday during the 15-minute practice viewing.
Senior right guard Chasen Hines, who coach Ed Orgeron stated was "questionable," on Monday was not at practice while both sophomores left guard Marlon Martinez and left tackle Anthony Bradford wore yellow no-contact jerseys.
Bradford went down with an injury during LSU's first offensive series against Florida on Saturday, but returned to the field for the next series. Orgeron said on Monday that Bradford is fine and will be in the game against Ole Miss.
Freshman wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was also wearing a yellow no-contact jersey. In the third quarter against Florida, Thomas went down on a hard hit to his midsection when players tackled him from both sides following an 11-yard reception. He walked off the field after with athletic training staff.
Other jersey changes included sophomore linebacker Navonteque Strong, who wore yellow, and junior running back John Emery Jr., who was in gold last week and wore white this week. Emery Jr. is academically ineligible to play.
Roll Call:
Players not seen during the 15-minute viewing period
WR, Kayshon Boutte, So.*
CB Eli Ricks, So.*
WR Koy Moore, So. (transfer portal)
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.*
RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.
LB Andre Anthony, Gr.*
DL Ali Gaye, Sr.*
LB Jared Small, Sr.*
OL Kardell Thomas, So.
WR Chris Hilton Jr., Fr.
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
NT Joseph Evans So.*
DB Major Burns, Fr.
RB Tre Bradford, So.*
QB Myles Brennan, Sr.
*Out for season