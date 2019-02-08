Freshman pitcher Shelby Wickersham didn’t waste any time etching her name in the LSU record book.
In her first career start, Wickersham pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Tigers blanked Iowa 9-0 on Day 2 of the Tiger Classic. The freshman finished with two walks and two strikeouts. It was the sixth no-hitter by a freshman in program history.
LSU (3-0) stayed perfect in the second game with an 11-0 walloping of Tulsa behind Shelbi Sunseri's two-hitter and two home runs.
Wickersham was hot from the beginning as she pitched a three-up, three-down first inning with two strikeouts on just nine pitches.
The former Mount Carmel standout got all the help she needed from the Tigers offense.
LSU got the lead batter on base in all but one inning.
Center fielder Aliyah Andrews led off the game with a bunt single and subsequently stole second and third. An infield single from Amanda Doyle gave LSU a 1-0 lead.
The Hawkeyes threatened in the top of the second inning.
Wickersham walked the first batter before an infield single put two runners on with no outs. The freshman then forced three straight groundouts to end the threat.
Shemiah Sanchez hit a leadoff single to start the LSU second and advanced on a wild pitch. A walk and fielder’s choice loaded the bases before a walk gave LSU a 2-0 lead.
Andrews then slapped one in the shortstop-third base hole to score another before Taryn Antoine cleared the bases with a stand-up triple over the right fielder’s head to extend LSU’s lead to 5-0.
The LSU offense got back to the work in the fourth inning, adding one more run.
Designated player Shelbi Sunseri led off the inning with a double and Iowa pitcher Erin Riding walked Savannah Stewarts and Andrews to load the bases. Antoine reached on a fielder’s choice that scored the run.
LSU finished it in the fifth when Michael Schlattman singled and Amber Serrett followed with a four-pitch walk. Sunseri ended the game with a three-run home run to implement the mercy rule.
LSU 11, TULSA 0: In LSU’s second game of the day, Sunseri pitched a two-hitter and hit two home runs as the Tigers blasted the Golden Hurricane for the second straight day.
LSU beat Tulsa 19-1 on Friday in its season opener.
Sunseri had six strikeouts, four swinging.
LSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Amanda Sanchez’ two-run double in the first inning.
The Tigers added to the lead when Sanchez doubled to lead off the third and Sunseri drilled her second homer of the day to give LSU a 5-0 lead.
LSU exploded for six runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth, including Sunseri’s second home run of the game and third of the day.