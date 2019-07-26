One night in late May, Jennifer Doughty was watching LSU’s first game of the NCAA regional when she received a text message. One of her sons, Braden, stood inside the LSU dugout. Another rested at home after a workout for the Miami Marlins.

Jennifer pulled out her phone. The text had come from her son, Cade. He had flown back to New Orleans that evening and watched the beginning of the game on his phone while his father, Richard, drove them home.

“I'm going to school,” Cade’s message said. “I'm not going in the draft. It's done.”

Cade had established himself as a professional prospect a couple years earlier. Scouts crowded his batting practices. Projections placed him within the top three rounds of the Major League Baseball draft. He had a chance to earn “significant money,” Richard said.

Over the last year, Cade and his parents had wavered on a decision about his future. They settled on LSU one day, picked the draft the next morning. As Jennifer read the message, the draft loomed in three days.

“OK,” Jennifer replied. “We'll talk about it.”

Two days later, Cade stood with coach Paul Mainieri outside LSU’s batting cage as the Tigers prepared for the final game of their regional. Cade had raised his asking price, intentionally deterring major league teams. He had picked LSU.

“Well, if we beat Southern Miss,” Mainieri said, “I’ll feel like we won both ends of a doubleheader today.”

The Tigers won 6-4, and Cade’s decision gave LSU one of the most essential players in its recruiting class, a shortstop who might start the season opener in February. It also reunited Cade with his older brother, Braden, a catcher who had always pushed him toward LSU.

Cade and Braden were born 2½ years apart, two of the Doughtys' five children. They gravitated toward baseball, and their shared interest in the sport strengthened their relationship. A worn patch of grass marked home plate in the backyard.

The boys had to root for LSU. Richard played catcher on the 1989 College World Series team, so the family went to alumni events and met former players. One day when Braden was 4 years old, he asked his mom to write a contract. He had just watched the Tigers play a baseball game on TV.

“When I grow up, I want to be a LSU baseball player,” Jennifer wrote for her son, and Braden signed his name.

Braden soon attended LSU baseball camp at the old Alex Box Stadium. Cade was too young to participate, but he came when Jennifer picked up Braden.

One day, the campers learned pop-up slides as Jennifer and Cade watched from the concrete stands. Cade tried to slide across the concourse. Jennifer told him to stop because he’d hurt himself. The moment they went on the field to pick up Braden, Cade ran forward, doing perfect pop-up slides across the grass.

Cade was a large child, and his size made him look like Braden’s twin. It also let him play with Braden. They played on the same team one season, then Cade sometimes filled in if Braden’s team needed an extra player. For a couple years, Cade practiced with Braden’s team during his off days, giving him repetitions with older boys.

By the time he reached high school at Denham Springs, Cade had developed into a college prospect. He started in the outfield. Recruiting trips began the summer before his sophomore year, and Cade soon committed to LSU. Braden later enrolled, joining the Tigers as a walk-on.

“When Braden graduated from high school,” Jennifer said, “we kind of looked around and said, 'Wait. What are you still doing here, Cade? You're supposed to be with him.'”

While Cade gathered attention from major league scouts, Braden spent the past two years as a backup catcher. He was the last man on the roster his freshman season. He had the fewest at-bats (13) on this year’s team. He caught bullpen sessions, and he played in blowouts.

“To me, he's an unsung hero of our team,” Mainieri said. “If he just half-hearted his job, it would hurt the development of the pitcher.”

Braden encouraged his brother to play at LSU. He brought Cade to hang out with the team, creating friendships with other players who also nudged Cade toward school.

Cade, the 2018-19 Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year, went back-and-forth on his decision. Scouts flooded Denham Springs’ games. Some teams flung seven-figure numbers at him. Other teams didn’t express as much interest.

Cade almost chose the draft, but he stuck with LSU, postponing a pro career and reuniting with his brother.

“Braden might have been one of the biggest factors in that decision,” Richard said.

“I agree with that,” Jennifer said. “He has enjoyed it so much. He knows Cade would really love to play at LSU. He felt very strongly that Cade should not pass up that opportunity.”

“He has been the adult the whole process,” Richard said. “He's the only one who hasn't wavered. He said all along that Cade needed to come to LSU.”

After Cade made his decision, LSU sent him to a collegiate summer league near Baltimore. Braden joined him once LSU’s season ended. Cade, who batted .346 with five home runs, made the league All-Star Game. In early July, Braden threw out a runner who tried to steal second. Cade applied the tag.

The brothers, who Richard called “pretty much best friends,” will return to LSU in a couple weeks. Braden will compete with three other catchers while Cade aims for a spot in the starting lineup. Cade wants to raise his draft stock. They both want a national championship.

The brothers know each other better than anyone, forming a connection their parents think will make them better players next season. They're together again now after two years apart, playing at the school they planned to attend when they were boys.

“Obviously, this is — I don't know if I can say a dream come true,” Jennifer said, “because I don't know if I would have ever been bold enough to dream it.”

“At least,” Richard said, “not to say it out loud.”