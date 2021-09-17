The LSU soccer team did it again.
The sixth-ranked Tigers opened Southeastern Conference play with a 2-0 win over Mississippi State on Friday night in front of a program record 3,021 fans at LSU Soccer Stadium, improving to
8-0-0 on the season.
Mississippi State conceded an own goal in the 28th minute off of Grace Haggerty’s corner kick, and Tinaya Alexander scored her team-leading seventh goal of the season in the 34th minute to put LSU up by two.
Goalkeeper Mollee Swift made two saves for LSU’s fifth shutout of the season.
The Tigers’ next match is at 6 p.m. Friday at Ole Miss. LSU will return home for a match against Georgia at 11 a.m. Sept. 26.