It doesn’t take much investigating to find the biggest negative from the LSU women's basketball team last season.

Scoring points often was maddeningly frustrating, whether it was making layups, mid-range shots or 3-point baskets.

The defense and style of play kept opponents from scoring much, too, but LSU struggled to put the ball in the basket under any scenario.

LSU averaged 51 points per game against SEC competition, which was last in the Southeastern Conference last season. The team shooting percentage was 38.6, and no player with significant playing time shot better than 43%.

It wasn’t because LSU was launching an inordinate amount of 3-point shots, either. The Tigers averaged 11 attempts per game but made only 67. Free-throw shooting was a subpar 66%, and 13 times last season LSU was held to single-digit scoring in a quarter.

Returning point guard Khayla Pointer said the Tigers aim to correct that under first-year coach Kim Mulkey. It starts with an offense that should provide more varied shots and is bolstered by the emphasis Mulkey puts on shooting in practice.

“One thing that has helped all of us, we have 50 shots at the beginning of practice and 50 shots at the end,” said Pointer, who led LSU in scoring but was a 39.4% shooter last season. “It not only helps us get consistent with our shots, but it builds confidence. When the ball swings around and you have the open shot, you have to knock it down. We shoot mid-range, we shoot 3's, wherever your range is we’re practicing it.’

Mulkey is watching in case someone hesitates.

“Every single day when we’re drilling, she’s yelling ‘Shoot the ball, shoot the ball,’” Pointer said. “She wants you to make the shot and know that the whole team is trusting you. If you have confidence, you feel a lot better taking it.”

Senior post player Faustine Aifuwa is a prime example of the LSU offensive struggles. At 6-foot-5, she’s usually in an ideal position for layups and put backs, but she shot only 42.4%.

LSU’s other returning senior, Jailin Cherry, was a defensive stalwart but was in and out of the lineup because she made 35.6% of her field goal attempts. She has benefitted from the added emphasis on shooting.

“We have a lot players that can knock down shots,” Aifuwa said. “Jailin Cherry has really improved her range, Khayla the same thing. We go in and work hard and improve every day.”

LSU also should benefit from an infusion of newcomers. Hannah Gusters, a 6-5 post player who followed Mulkey from Baylor, made 63.1% of her shots. Transfer guard Alexis Morris shot 46.8% at Texas A&M and was an 85.7% percent free-throw shooter, although she’s waiting on an NCAA waiver to gain eligibility.

Mulkey believes her team will have the ability to score, but she warns that Gusters — a McDonald’s All-American in high school — is not going to be an offensive “savior” in her second season of college ball. Her percentage was high, but she took only 103 shots.

“We’re going to fight like heck to score points,” Mulkey said. “Cherry is one of the finest players in the SEC. We have an all-conference performer in KP. Awa (Trasi) and Sarah (Shematsi), international players, have enough experience to throw it up. We’ve got enough people to shoot it. I want them to be confident enough to make them.”

Mulkey also said freshman guard Logyn McNeil, a highly ranked recruit from Rockwall, Texas, is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in her knee. She will undergo surgery in the “next week or two.” She previously suffered an ACL tear to her other knee.