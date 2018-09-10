Joe Burrow amended his statement on sliding.
Slightly.
Two days after the LSU quarterback declared “I’m not a slider” after taking multiple downfield hits Saturday night in a 31-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana, Burrow tucked his chin and addressed a reporter’s question as if it were another linebacker.
“I don’t know if I’m going to do the whole ‘Tom Brady baseball slide,’ ” said Burrow, who had eight carries for 20 yards and a touchdown against Southeastern. “But I’ll definitely try to take some hits off myself. Maybe not lower my head into four or five people every possession.”
Burrow said he had a conversation with LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who spoke about his starting quarterback’s grit during his weekly news conference on Monday.
“Joe has the mentality of a fullback,” Orgeron said. “He wants to go and hit on a linebacker and stuff like that.”
That’s exactly what Burrow did Saturday night when he tucked and ran on a 3rd-and-8 at the Southeastern 21. He bowled through a wall of defenders for a 13-yard gain. Two plays later, he kept a zone-read option and rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to put LSU up 14-0 near the end of the first quarter.
On the first play of the next possession, Burrow tucked and ran straight upfield again. He was spun around by a high hit from a defender, and he readjusted his helmet before falling for a 9-yard gain.
Burrow runs with the tact of a wrecking ball and at times has the results of a tennis ball. So far, the junior has always bounced back.
"I remember asking him one time after he got licked on the field, ‘You all right?’ " tight end Foster Moreau said. "We jogged off to the sideline and it was a TV timeout and he looked at me and he smirked and said, ‘You know I don’t slide.’ It made me kind of smirk in the huddle and the TV timeout. It was just a funny moment. I’m sure if Coach O wants him to slide, he’ll tell him to slide and I’m sure Joe will abide by that rule."
It’s a dilemma that college teams face across the nation.
To slide? Or not to slide?
The common philosophy, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said, is to err on the side of protection.
“I think you never want your quarterback to take unnecessary hits,” said Riley, whose quarterback, Kyler Murray, has rushed 14 times for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. “I think that sometimes you have guys that are overaggressive with it, and there’s just no reason to subject yourself to it when you can get down and get the same amount of yardage.”
Burrow said that he realized the same thing when he looked back on the film and noticed his unabashed approach “didn’t really get any yards.”
“I could have got down much earlier on those,” Burrow said.
Sliding, Burrow said, really has never been who he is as a football player. He tries to “keep the mentality of a hard-nosed player.”
Hall of Fame Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said he’s “never been a major fan of sliding” either, and K-State's quarterbacks have rushed for over 500 yards in each of the past three seasons.
“We certainly don’t want to get any of our young guys hurt,” said Snyder, whose quarterback, Skylar Thompson, has rushed 23 times for 92 yards. “We ask them to understand the situation. The situation varies from time to time, and there’s times when it’s must-yardage and you have to do what you can do to get it, and there’s times when you can afford to slide if you will, run out of bounds.
“That has no indication on the courage of a youngster, but it’s just a matter of what the necessity has to be in any given situation in a ballgame.”
When fighting for yardage is not necessary, a quarterback becomes a prized target for defenders who don’t always get a shot at a signal-caller.
“I’d go after them every time,” said LSU All-American linebacker Devin White, who added that he’d have a talk with Burrow and that “maybe Coach O would let me hit him a couple of times.”
With Burrow measuring out at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, there really isn’t much question whether he is capable of taking a hit.
Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry is 5-foot-9, 185 pounds and has carried the ball 53 times for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Midshipmen’s option offense.
Perry may have more experience as a runner, but Navy's offensive scheme takes the risk in subjecting its quarterback to multiple hits.
“I think it’s not so much the type of athlete; I think it’s just what you’re trying to emphasize and try to protect your guy,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “But that’s not the primary purpose of their quarterback. We’re an option team, so he’s going to carry it 30 times. So obviously, he’s taking some shots.”
The risk that comes with a potential quarterback injury is also higher for LSU because Burrow is one of just two scholarship quarterbacks on the Tigers roster. A bevy of walk-ons are the only options after backup Myles Brennan.
Texas dealt with its own depth issue last season, suffering injuries to both Shane Buechele and true freshman Sam Ehlinger, who rushed for 381 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.
Texas coach Tom Herman said Monday, "I feel better now that we have four quarterbacks in the room than when we had two.
“Obviously Sam is not a slider either, and neither is Joe,” said Herman, who recruited Burrow when he was the offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2012 to 2014. “I don’t think you’re ever going to see Sam Ehlinger slide in the open field to be honest with you. But what we have done is, we have instructed him, if you’re on the sideline, it’s OK to save that extra half-yard and kind of step out rather than lowering your shoulder on a guy play after player after play on the sideline.”
The No. 12 Tigers play at No. 7 Auburn on Saturday, and it’s uncertain whether Burrow’s running style will change all that drastically by then.
It isn’t the rational, objective reasoning the coaching staff is having difficulty explaining to Burrow; it’s his deep competitive nature that is difficult to suppress.
“There’s just guys that are wired certain ways that it’s tough to get that out of their DNA,” Herman said. “You instruct them as best you can, but at some point, they just got to go play football.”