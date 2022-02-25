The LSU track and field program had a productive day Friday in qualifying for 12 spots in nine events for Saturday’s finals in the Southeastern Conference indoor championships.
The LSU women, who were fourth in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s performance-based rankings, picked up eight qualifying spots with Favour Ofili, Alia Armstrong and Leah Phillips earning two each.
Ofili won her heat in the 60 meters with a time of 7.21 seconds, and Armstrong was the first to the finish line in her 60 hurdles heat in 7.95 seconds at Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
Armstrong joined Ofili in the 60 final when she also clocked a time of 7.21 seconds, and Ofili made it a double in winning her 200 heat with a personal-record time of 22.61 seconds.
Phillips also doubled up when she clocked a time of 8.06 seconds in taking second behind Armstrong in the hurdles, then won her heat of the 200 with a PR of 23.20.
LSU’s other women’s qualifiers were Amber Anning, who won her heat of the 400 in 52.54 seconds, and Katy-Ann McDonald, who won her 800 heat in 2 minutes, 04.02 seconds.
On the men’s side, Dorian Camel qualified in two events. He won his heat of the 200 with a PR of 20.96, and made it through in the 60 with a 6.68.
Davis Bove qualified for the mile final with a 4:02.01 in the prelims, and Eric Edwards Jr. earned a spot in the 60 hurdles final with a 7.76.
The LSU women picked up four points in finals Friday when Morgan Smalls took fifth in the long jump at 20 feet, 6¼ inches.
The men earned five points as Apalos Edwards and Ji’eem Bullock were seventh and eighth in the long jump with bests of 24-8¼ and 24-6¼, and Jon Nerdal finished seventh in the weight throw at 67-2¾.