LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, after the junior set career-highs for passing (292 yards), rushing (96 yards) and total offense (388 yards) in a 45-16 win over Ole Miss Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
It's the second time this season that Burrow has earned the honor. The first time came after LSU's 22-21 win at Auburn, when Burrow was 15 of 34 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown.
No. 5 LSU next plays at No. 22 Florida on Saturday.