lsuolemissfootball.093018_HS_2431
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries up the middle between Ole Miss defensive tackle Benito Jones (95) and Ole Miss defensive back C.J. Miller (8) in the second half of LSU's 45-16 win over Ole Miss, Saturday, September 29, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, after the junior set career-highs for passing (292 yards), rushing (96 yards) and total offense (388 yards) in a 45-16 win over Ole Miss Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

It's the second time this season that Burrow has earned the honor. The first time came after LSU's 22-21 win at Auburn, when Burrow was 15 of 34 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown.

No. 5 LSU next plays at No. 22 Florida on Saturday.

View comments