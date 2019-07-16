1. RULES, UNTIL THEY GET CHANGED
Amazing to think, but three big incidents that didn’t go LSU and the Saints’ way have resulted in rules changes for 2019. Targeting, which cost Devin White the first half against Alabama, now faces a stricter standard. College overtime will go to alternating two-point plays after five overtimes, decreasing the chance of another seven-OT LSU-Texas A&M game. And NFL coaches can challenge pass interference calls in the wake of the Saints’ loss in the NFC Championship Game.
2. FUEL FOR THE FIRE
Speaking of LSU-Texas A&M, the Aggies’ 74-72 win (which the team had engraved inside its Gator Bowl rings) has spurred the rivalry between the schools. This quote from A&M quarterback Kellen Mond on Tuesday is sure to add to that: “As you could see, a lot of the LSU players were cramping. And obviously we were standing tall on both sides of the ball." Nov. 30 can’t get here soon enough.
3. YOUR PLACE OR MINE?
Florida and Georgia have played in Jacksonville every year but two since 1933 — the schools played home-and-home in 1994-95 as the stadium in Jacksonville was being rebuilt for the NFL’s Jaguars. But there is growing talk that the series could turn into a home-and-home again. Both Florida’s Dan Mullen and Georgia’s Kirby Smart were asked about it here. Both were noncommittal, but it would be a shame if it were to change.
4. LEGENDS OF THE FALL
After the coaches finished Tuesday, SEC greats Herschel Walker, Archie Manning and Steve Spurrier took the stage for a Q&A session in conjunction with this year’s celebration of college football’s 150th anniversary. The highlight: Walker talking about flipping a coin to choose between football and joining the Marines. Georgia won, of course, but only after he said after he also flipped between the Bulldogs and Clemson and then Southern California.