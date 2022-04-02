For Brian Kelly, the first week of spring practice wasn’t about identifying starters. He first needed LSU to learn his approach to preparation. The team started by adjusting to a faster tempo. Then it needed to practice efficiently in shoulder pads. Finally, it could hit on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly’s process meant scholarship players received a fairly even number of reps through the first five practices. Now that LSU will head into the second week of spring ball, Kelly said the coaching staff will start forming a pecking order amongst the different positions.
“I told our coaches, for the first five practices we're just getting everybody work,” Kelly said. “... We'll to start tier that work going into the second week and begin looking at rotations and things of that nature.”
That being said, LSU held a completely open practice Saturday. There was a live scrimmage at the end, which provided a better look at the position battles.
Sixth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan went with the first-team offense. He rolled out and threw a 65-yard touchdown to senior Jaray Jenkins on the first play. Brennan continued to look efficient, fitting throws into tight windows as he led the offense to the 10-yard line. The drive ended after an incompletion on third down.
Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels took over with the second-team offense. He was quick to run, and LSU used more running plays with him on the field. Daniels also missed some throws. Redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier finished the drive, which ended with another incompletion on third down.
Junior Charles Turner took first-team reps at center. Early enrollee Fitzgerald West and junior Marlon Martinez also repped at center at different points, with West stepping in as the second-team center during the live scrimmage.
At running back, sophomore Corey Kiner and John Emery Jr. rotated with the first-team offense.
On the defensive side, senior Jay Ward was the first-team safety alongside Arkansas transfer Joe Foucha. Kelly likes the depth and versatility LSU has at safety.
With junior Jaquelin Roy not present, junior Jacobian Guillory stepped in as the first-team defensive tackle next to sophomore Maason Smith, who dominated multiple reps.
“I'm not really concerned about who the starting corner is and who the starting left tackle is,” Kelly said. “That will take care of itself.”
Toles switches to corner
Junior safety Jordan Toles switched to cornerback earlier this week, a move that might give LSU more depth at one of its thinnest positions.
“I've never played corner before,” Toles said, “but I'm holding my own.”
Toles came to LSU as a four-star safety. But LSU has multiple options at his original position and only four scholarship cornerbacks on the roster during spring practice. One of them, Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse, hasn’t practiced this week, giving sophomore Damarius McGhee first-team reps.
With an opportunity to grab more playing time after spending the past two years as a backup, Toles is trying to learn man and press coverage.
“I think that's a good spot for me right now,” Toles said, “but it also elevates my game all over the field.”
Practice absences
Even though he can’t participate, star junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been on the practice field in a walking boot and jersey this spring, an expectation now in LSU’s program.
Boutte stood near wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton during the live scrimmage, listening to the calls. After one play, he told redshirt freshman walk-on wide receiver Noah Nash, “You got a post.”
Boutte was one of 12 players not seen going through drills. The others were: sixth-year safety Todd Harris Jr., Bernard-Converse, sophomore safety Major Burns, junior linebacker Antoine Sampah, sophomore linebacker Phillip Webb, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts, fifth-year senior defensive end Soni Fonua, senior defensive end Jarell Cherry, junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry and Roy.