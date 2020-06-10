LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench this week to discuss his players' long-awaited return to summer workouts.

"You can smell it — it feels like football season," Orgeron said.

But before diving into football specifics, Coach O says his team made a group decision to take action upon the worldwide call for change in the wake of George Floyd's death — a black man whose killing by a white police officer has sparked global protests and discussions about racism.

"We had a great team meeting," Orgeron said. "I talked to them about specific stuff that's going on in the world today."

He says he gathered a leadership committee consisting of 12 players and a few coaches to come up with a solution on how the Tigers plan to use their voice.

"One of the solutions we came up with as a team is registering to vote," Orgeron said. "The guys want to take action. All of our players will be registering to vote online."

Orgeron then went on to address the COVID-19 protocol that players and coaches will follow to ensure the safety of everyone's health upon their return to campus, including the absence of coaching during voluntary summer workouts.

LSU football begins workouts Tuesday. What does that mean, and what will it look like? LSU football players can begin voluntary workouts Tuesday morning, joining the rest of the Southeastern Conference after a one-day delay because of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

"I think things are going to change in July, but we haven't been told yet when we can have [in person] meetings with them," he said.

Coach O says Zoom meetings will continue during the month of June, and he hopes to incorporate face-to-face walk-thru's in the gym by July.

