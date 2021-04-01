LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has been formally requested to testify at an April 8 hearing before a Louisiana state Senate committee after the testimony of Gloria Scott, a Mercedes-Benz Superdome security employee, who said she was sexually harassed by then-star running back Derrius Guice and that Orgeron tried to defuse the incident by asking her to forgive Guice.

Scott's testimony raised questions about whether Orgeron lied to investigators who probed the incident as part of a sweeping investigation into LSU's failure to handle sexual misconduct reports. State lawmakers demanded Orgeron appear at a subsequent hearing.

The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children — a bipartisan coalition of female lawmakers — has now set its date for its third such hearing yet, and State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who leads the committee, said they sent Orgeron a formal invitation on Wednesday.

Barrow said Orgeron has not yet responded, and the formal request said the head coach has until Tuesday to reply. It is not common for sitting LSU officials to refuse lawmakers' invitations to testify. The state Legislature oversees and votes on budget issues that impact higher education.

Ed Orgeron responds to security guard's Derrius Guice testimony: 'I truthfully do not remember' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning that he does not remember speaking to Gloria Scott, a 74-year-old who testified Friday that Orgeron …

Orgeron declined to say during a Tuesday news conference whether he'd been formally invited to testify. Three reporters asked Orgeron separate questions related to Scott's allegations, and the head coach deflected comment to the university while referring to a public statement he gave on WNXX-FM, 104.5's "Off the Bench" earlier that morning.

Orgeron said on the radio program that when he watched Scott's testimony, it was the first time he'd heard of "all the horrible details" of her encounter with Guice and that he is "sickened by what she went through."

Orgeron said he "completely cooperated" with investigators and will "continue to cooperate" with LSU's internal investigation.

The law firm Husch Blackwell reported some of the details of Scott's story. But the firm was "not able to identify 'the coach' " who allegedly called Scott on Guice's behalf.

The report said Orgeron "denied having any direct communication with the alleged victim," saying Segar "told us about the incident," that an LSU attorney "did an investigation" and he was "not sure what happened."

"As I told them," Orgeron said Tuesday, "I truthfully do not remember speaking with Ms. Scott three years ago. But I do know Ms. Scott deserves to be heard and admired for her courage. I have been, and I will continue to be committed to a culture of integrity and compliance."

Scott detailed the incident through tears before the state senate committee on Friday, recalling she was at her post in December 2017 working a high school football game when Guice and several other young men approached her. Guice then repeatedly sexually harassed her, Scott said, telling her "I want you to f--- me."

Scott said she contacted LSU, and she alleged Orgeron and other LSU officials, including Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar, rejected her request that Guice be held out of the 2018 Citrus Bowl. Guice played in the game.

After reporting the incident to the university, Scott said Orgeron called her, with Guice apparently in the room, and asked for her forgiveness. She said Orgeron told her Guice was a "troubled child," and that he was "just kidding." Orgeron asked her to "please forgive him," she said. Scott said Orgeron tried to put Guice on to apologize, but she refused to speak with him.

LSU released a statement Friday that said Orgeron "never had any direct communications with the complainant" and that Orgeron "has and will continue to follow university protocols regarding reporting."

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward attended Friday's hearing, which concluded after more than seven hours of testimony, but was cut short before Woodward was scheduled to appear. He is also expected to testify at a future hearing.