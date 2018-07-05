Ed Orgeron and the LSU football program have started July like they ended June — on a roll.

After picking up six commitments in a six-day span in late June — including three from the state of Alabama — LSU got a big one from close to home Thursday night.

Donte Starks, the No. 3 inside linebacker in the country and No. 43 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday night in a video he tweeted to his followers.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Starks, who's going into his senior year at John Ehret High School in Marrero, brings LSU's commitment total for the 2019 class to 19.

"In the end, I plan on bringing one thing home — a national championship," Starks said in his video. "Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. I'm staying home. Tiger Nation, let's go to work."

Thank you to @chimininmedia for making this possible! Without further ado... pic.twitter.com/7AHd0gOuBO — KingOfTheJungle🦁🌟💉. (@donte_starks8) July 6, 2018

Starks ends the video saying "I'm staying home, baby."

Starks held offers from 25 Division I schools, including seven other Southeastern Conference members.

His commitment follow up a rather eventful June for the Tigers that included the commitment of five-star Baton Rouge cornerback Derek Stingley of The Dunham School and top-25 inside linebacker Kendall McCallum from Alabama.

In addition to being the No. 1 cornerback in the nation, Stingley is rated as the top overall player in the country by Rivals.com.

LSU remained third in the national rankings behind only Alabama and Texas A&M. Of the Tigers' 19 commitments, there are two five stars, seven four stars and eight three stars.

The first day of the early signing period is Dec. 19. Schools may sign up to 25 players.

Rabalais: Massive Derek Stingley Jr. commitment a major milestone for LSU, Ed Orgeron For LSU coach Ed Oregon and his staff, at least as far as recruiting goes, this has been the year of the bounce back.