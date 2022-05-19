After tying the NCAA record after getting hit by 10 pitches in a single game Tuesday, LSU is now second in the nation in taking one for the team.
LSU batters have been hit by a pitch 107 times this season. Purdue is No. 1 at 108, and the NCAA record for a season was set by Delaware State in 2012 at 152.
There's a method behind the bruises, too. LSU freshman outfielder Josh Pearson shed some insight after Northwestern State plunked the Tigers 10 times Tuesday.
“We don’t use baseballs in practice, we use Wiffle balls so we’ll have guys throw the ball at us and then over the plate and not really lean into it, but turn your back to it and don’t move your feet,” said Pearson, who was hit three times Tuesday. “Of course, if it’s coming at our head, we duck out of it and try not to get hurt, but for the most part we just stay in there.”
In addition to being at the top of the conference in hit batsmen, LSU is also No. 5 in the SEC in walks (254). Tennessee leads that category with 321 and Texas A&M is second with 272. Arkansas has 260 and Vanderbilt has 256.
“In college baseball — and we’ve had a lot of our games dictated this way both positively and negatively — more games are lost than they are won, and that free base thing — walks, hit by pitches, stolen bases and errors — so if you win those four categories it usually tells you who the winners of the game are going to be,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “So, we’ve had 34 times we’ve won this year and being hit by a pitch has been a part of a lot of those.”
LSU is at the bottom of the conference in stolen bases with 17. Johnson has noted he’d like to steal more, but the team doesn’t have the athleticism to implement that part of the game often.
The Tigers are also last in the SEC in fielding percentage and errors committed with 72. The next most is by Ole Miss, which has 52.
But the area of the free base game where LSU is excelling is hit batsmen.
Individually, Gavin Dugas and Tre’ Morgan are second in the SEC after getting hit by 14 pitches this season. Dugas was notably hit by three pitches March 27 against Florida. The Gators' pitching staff leads the SEC in hitting batters with 66. Both Dylan Crews and Pearson are second on the team at 11.
The strategy is mental. If a player is anchored in his stance long enough, he has little time to react to a pitch headed for his arm or his thigh.
“There’s a lot of people watching, so you can’t really act like it hurt that bad, and you’ve got a lot of adrenaline running through you at the same time,” Pearson said about getting hit with a pitch. “So I just don’t feel it until whenever I’m waking up in the morning.”
Maybe getting hit is not as glorious as getting a hit, but it’s something college players embrace likely more than professional baseball players do.
“I feel like those dudes are making a million dollars a game," Pearson said. "When they get hit, they gotta get hurt and maybe they won’t play and won’t make a million dollars, but for us, we’re just happy to get on base.”
Hayden Travinski knew the team was close to tying the record Tuesday, and his eyes widened when he learned the Tigers had tied the single-game mark.
“Ten is a little bit ridiculous for a single game,” Travinski said. “Just take the free bags when you get them. This sport is hard enough, so if they’re going to give you that many, no point in complaining.”