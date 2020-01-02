Incoming freshmen Kole Taylor and Max Johnson reported to campus on Thursday, and they will soon practice with LSU.
Johnson, a four-star quarterback from Georgia, and Taylor, a three-star tight end from Colorado, must complete a few academic requirements before they can practice.
Johnson and Taylor joined quarterback TJ Finley as early enrollees on campus. Finely practiced with LSU for two days before the team left for the Peach Bowl. He practiced again on Thursday afternoon.
"I don't know when they're going to start," Orgeron said. "They're going to practice as soon as they can. They got a couple things in school they've got to finish."