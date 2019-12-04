With LSU entrenched in the No. 2 spot in the CFP rankings for the second straight week, the bowl projections have now shifted heavily to a Nos. 2-3 matchup between LSU and Clemson. Where remains the big question, with the Peach Bowl putting LSU at a big geographic disadvantage to Clemson. The CFP committee has to protect the No. 1 seed geographically, but what about No. 2? Two picks still have LSU as the No. 1 overall seed, which could prove true with an impressive win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

The projections*

*Megan Armstrong, BleacherReport.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Alex Ballentine, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl (No. 1 seed) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CollegeFootballNews.com: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

*CollegeSportsMadness.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl (No. 1 seed) vs. No. 4 Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 2 Ohio State

*Steve Deace, SI Wolverine Digest: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

*Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Steve Petrella, Action Network: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Bowl projections did not include CFP title game

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 9 projections

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 10 projections

CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 9 projections