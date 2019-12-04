BR..lsutexasammain.120119 TS 1399.jpg
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes off on a run with Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in pursuit in the second quarter of their game at Tiger Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

With LSU entrenched in the No. 2 spot in the CFP rankings for the second straight week, the bowl projections have now shifted heavily to a Nos. 2-3 matchup between LSU and Clemson. Where remains the big question, with the Peach Bowl putting LSU at a big geographic disadvantage to Clemson. The CFP committee has to protect the No. 1 seed geographically, but what about No. 2? Two picks still have LSU as the No. 1 overall seed, which could prove true with an impressive win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

The projections*

*Megan Armstrong, BleacherReport.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Alex Ballentine, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl (No. 1 seed) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CollegeFootballNews.com: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

*CollegeSportsMadness.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl (No. 1 seed) vs. No. 4 Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 2 Ohio State

*Steve Deace, SI Wolverine Digest: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

*Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Steve Petrella, Action Network: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Peach Bowl (No. 2 seed) vs. No. 3 Clemson

*Bowl projections did not include CFP title game

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 9 projections

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 10 projections

CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 9 projections

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments