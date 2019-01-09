Jerry Sullivan, LSU's senior offensive assistant and passing game coordinator, retired Wednesday, the athletic department announced.
Sullivan, 74, took on his role in coach Ed Orgeron's staff this season after serving as a consultant the previous year. He spent seven years with the Tigers from 1984-90 and also coached in the NFL for 25 years before his return to Baton Rouge in 2017.
Sullivan signed a one-year, $460,000 contract last year, and it was set to expire Jan. 31, 2019. He is also entitled to receive retirement benefits available to all unclassified professional LSU employees, according to the contract.
"Jerry had a great career, one that saw him develop, groom, mentor and train some of the best to ever play the wide receiver position at any level of football," Orgeron said in a statement. "I can't thank Jerry enough for the contributions he made to our program over the past two years."
As a consultant in 2017, Sullivan worked with LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph in an off-the-field role, which expanded when Sullivan became a full-time staff member this season.
Sullivan has long held a reputation as a great technician, and during his NFL career, he produced Pro Bowl receivers such as Anthony Miller (San Diego Chargers), Anquan Boldin (Arizona Cardinals) and All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona).
Under Sullivan, sophomore Justin Jefferson had 875 yards receiving and six touchdowns, which was the most yards receiving by an LSU wideout since Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham both had more than 1,000 yards in 2013.
"Jefferson is a great example of someone who's transformed his game in a year and become a very good player," Sullivan said during the Fiesta Bowl's media day. "I told him he should be an elite guy in the SEC next year if he keeps on building his game."
Sullivan also worked closely with LSU's talented true freshmen, Ja'Marr Chase (313 yards, three touchdowns) and Terrace Marshall (192 yards), who entered the program as two of the nation's top recruits.
Sullivan said Chase and Marshall have improved on their techniques in beating press coverage, which is something most receivers have to figure out upon breaking into the college game.
Coaching positions like Sullivan's were enabled when the NCAA approved the expansion of coaching staffs to 10 members.
Sullivan's departure creates the first opening on the LSU staff this offseason.