A week after LSU football players took in a major haul in personal national awards, four players were named AP All-Americans on Monday.
Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley were named first-team AP All-America, and safety Grant Delpit was named to the second-team.
Burrow won LSU's second Heisman Trophy in school history on Saturday night, and Chase and Delpit both won national awards at the College Football Awards show last Thursday.
Chase won the Biletnikoff Award for nation's top receiver, and Delpit won the Thorpe Award for nation's top defensive back.
Stingley, a true freshman and graduate of The Dunham School, was named also named the AP's Newcomer of the Year in the Southeastern Conference last week.
No. 1 LSU (13-0) will play in its first appearance in the College Football Playoff against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta on Dec. 28.
2019 AP All-America Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback —Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.
Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin.
Tackles — Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia.
Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.
Tight end — Harrison Bryant, senior, Florida Atlantic.
Wide receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, sophomore, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.
All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.
Kicker — Keith Duncan, junior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.
Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.
Linebackers — Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Micah Parsons, sophomore, Penn State.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, Minnesota; J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia.
Punter — Max Duffy, junior, Kentucky.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State.
Running backs — J.K. Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.
Tackles — Jedrick Wills Jr., junior, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, junior, Iowa.
Guards — Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.
Center — Creed Humphrey, sophomore, Oklahoma.
Tight end — Hunter Bryant, junior, Washington.
Wide receivers — Devonta Smith, junior, Alabama; Michael Pittman, senior, Southern California.
All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, sophomore, Alabama.
Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.
DEFENSE
Ends — A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa; Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State.
Tackles — Jaylen Twyman, sophomore, Pittsburgh; Jordan Elliott, junior, Missouri.
Linebackers — Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior, Oregon State; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin; Jordyn Brooks, senior, Texas Tech..
Cornerbacks — Amik Robertson, junior, Louisiana Tech; Jaylon Johnson, junior, Utah.
Safeties — Julian Blackmon, senior, Utah; Grant Delpit, junior, LSU.
Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, senior, Oklahoma.
Running backs — Zack Moss, senior, Utah; AJ Dillon, junior, Boston College.
Tackles — Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon; Colton McKivitz, senior, West Virginia.
Guards — Jonah Jackson, senior, Ohio State; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.
Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, sophomore, Iowa State.
Wide receivers — Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State; Rashod Bateman, sophomore, Minnesota.
All-purpose player — Brandon Aiyuk, senior, Arizona State.
Kicker — Nick Sciba, sophomore, Wake Forest.
DEFENSE
Ends — Bradlee Anae, senior, Utah; Alex Highsmith, senior, Charlotte.
Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Neville Gallimore, senior, Oklahoma.
Linebackers — Logan Wilson, senior, Wyoming; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma; Malik Harrison, senior, Ohio State.
Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, senior, Alabama; Luc Barcoo, senior, San Diego State.
Safeties — Tanner Muse, senior, Clemson; Xavier McKinney, junior, Alabama.
Punter — Sterling Hofrichter, senior, Syracuse.