Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks 45 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 45, Mike Anderson.
45 Mike Anderson
LB, 1968-70
All-American 1970
All-SEC 1968, ‘70
To later generations of Tiger fans, Mike Anderson is the name of a local restaurateur whose establishments are stocked with LSU memorabilia.
But in his playing days as a Tiger linebacker, Anderson did more than his share of creating memorable performances worthy of hanging on walls.
Born in Baton Rouge in 1949, Anderson became a hometown legend, earning the highest praise from his defensive-minded head coach, Charles McClendon.
“The strongest linebacker I’ve ever had at LSU,” McClendon said.
Former Tiger Don “Scooter” Purvis, who returned to LSU in 1970 for Anderson’s senior season after a stint as an assistant coach at South Carolina, marveled at the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker’s toughness that wouldn’t allow him to miss a game in his three varsity seasons.
“To play with the injuries he had,” Purvis said, shaking his head. “His knees bothered him all the time. That’s why he didn’t make it in the pros. He was walking on toothpicks.”
An All-SEC selection in 1968 as a sophomore, Anderson was even more spectacular in 1970, earning consensus All-American honors as the Tigers captured their first SEC championship since 1961.
One play in particular from that season stood out.
It was a rainy October Saturday in Auburn with LSU clinging to a 17-9 lead over the No. 6-ranked home team with about four minutes remaining. On fourth-and-inches Auburn quarterback Pat Sullivan, who would win the Heisman Trophy a year later, called an audible to try to take advantage of a gap in the LSU line between defensive end Art Davis and tackle John Sage with a running play for Wallace Clark. Anderson was behind the line, waiting anxiously.
“Oh God,” Anderson thought, “I’d better not screw this up.”
He could have made a mud-covered mistake, but on the snap Anderson filled the gap and smashed into Clark for no gain.
“He would have scored if Mike hadn’t hit him in the chest,” Sage said. McClendon would call it the finest one-on-one tackle he ever saw.
CAREER STATS
Year G Tackles FR INTs
1968 10 N/A* 2 0
1969 10 N/A* 0 2
1970 11 N/A* 1 1
TOTALS 32 N/A* 3 3
*-Because of incomplete records, tackles are unavailable
OTHER GREATS
Deion Jones, LB, 2012-15
A Butkus Award finalist his senior season, he led the Tigers that year with 100 tackles.
Gene “Red” Knight, FB/PK, 1943-46
An All-SEC selection as a senior, he shared the backfield on LSU’s Cotton Bowl team that season with quarterback Y.A. Tittle.