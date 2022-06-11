Alia Armstrong wasn't at her best at the championship track and field meets of the indoor season, but the LSU sophomore hurdler made up for it during the outdoor season.
The frustrations of late February and March gave way to pure joy in May and June, especially Saturday afternoon when she won her first collegiate NCAA individual title.
Armstrong, a graduate of St. Katharine Drexel Prep in New Orleans, raced to the title in the 100-meter hurdles on the final day of the NCAA championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, in a time of 12.57 seconds.
With the 10 points she earned for the win, Armstrong helped the LSU women to a fourth-place tie with 39 points after the LSU men took sixth Friday night with 31 points.
Florida's women made it a sweep when they won the team title with 74 points after the men's team won with 54 points Friday night.
The Texas women were second with 64 points, followed by Kentucky with 50. LSU and Texas A&M rounded out the top five with 39 each.
Armstrong's winning time Saturday was just off the wind-legal personal-record of 12.55 she clocked in Thursday night's semifinals.
But the time didn't matter for Armstrong, who clocked a wind-aided 12.33 at the Texas Relays in late March for the fastest time in collegiate history under all conditions.
Saturday's win counted most after she was disqualified in the 60-meter hurdles final at the Southeastern Conference indoor meet in February, then had a false start in the NCAA final two weeks later.
There were no problems for Armstrong on Saturday even though she had to negotiate 10 hurdles on a rain-slickened track.
She blasted out of the blocks, was first over the first hurdle and never slowed down in adding the NCAA title to the SEC title she won last month. USC's Jasmine Jones was second at 12.66.
It was LSU's first title in the 100 hurdles at the NCAA championships since Joyce Bates won back in 2000. But it was LSU's second hurdles win in less than 24 hours after Sean "Squirrel" Burrell claimed his second consecutive 400-meter hurdles title Friday night.
"We just work hard ... we put in the work, we listen to our coaches," Armstrong said when asked about LSU's hurdlers in a post-race interview with ESPN. "We do what we have to do, on and off the track. The results showed here."
She obviously wasn't bothered by the rain that fell before and during her race.
"Surprisingly, this is my first time running in the rain," she said. "Honestly, I just locked in ... I didn't worry about any outside factors because every athlete is under the same conditions. It's who can handle it the best."
Favour Ofili's bid for a national title eluded her when she ran second in the 200 meters with a time of 22.05 seconds and fifth in the 100 with an 11.17.
In the 200, Ofili also lost the collegiate record of 21.96 seconds that she set in mid-April when Kentucky's Abby Steiner blew it away with a winning time of 21.80.
Armstrong and Ofili ran the first two legs on LSU's 4x100-relay team, joining Tionna Beard-Brown and Thelma Davies, to finish fourth in 42.62 seconds — just off their season's-best of 42.59.
LSU's other points came from Nyagoa Bayak and Katy-Ann McDonald. Bayak scored two points for a three-way tie for sixth in the high jump at 6 feet even, and McDonald picked up a point on an eighth-place finish in the 800 meters with a clocking of 2 minutes, 03.57.