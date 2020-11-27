The LSU Athjletic Department on Friday released COVID-19 protocols for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, which will be place starting Monday night with the Tigers’ home opener against Southeastern.
In concert with state public health officials, the Southeastern Conference and university officials, the athletic department announced the season will begin with 25% percent capacity in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The athletic department stressed that fans will be required to wear face masks in the arena as well as on campus and physical distancing will be mandatory.
A complete list of COVID-related changes and fan notifications can be found at www.LSUSports.net and also on the LSU Sports mobile app.
The Lady Tigers will play their first home game on Friday, Dec. 4 against Central Florida.
Protocols are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.
Season ticket holders who opted in for this season will be contacted soon with the next steps in the ticket distribution process.
Student tickets will be available for all home games and LSU Athletics will be in contact with students via email with details.
Seating for women’s basketball will be general admission through LSUtix.net. Seats will be physically distanced per updated directives, and reserved and free parking lots will open three hours before tipoff.
Also, based on directives from the Governor’s office and state public health officials, alcohol will not be available in general or premium areas of the Maravich Center.
This is subject to change as LSU will continue to coordinate with state officials.
Doors open one hour prior to tip time and fans must enter through the PMAC's upper ramps and sit in your assigned seats. Masks must be worn at all times except for when eating and drinking.
Fans with questions should contact LSU Guest Services at (225) 578-4085 or the LSU Ticket Office at (225) 578-0100.