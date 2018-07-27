The final college football preseason award watch list is out, and with it one of the biggest honors for LSU cornerback Greedy Williams.
The Tigers’ sophomore was named Friday to the watch list for the 2018 Walter Camp Award, given annually to the national player of the year.
This is the fourth watch list this preseason for the Shreveport native, who was also named to the lists for the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) and Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back).
Williams recorded 38 tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and led the Tigers with six interceptions, as many as the rest of his LSU teammates combined. He also tallied 11 pass break ups, also leading the team.
The Walter Camp watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November, with the winner announced Dec. 6 on ESPN.
LSU players on preseason watch lists:
• July 16 — Bednarik Award (best defensive player): LB Devin White, CB Greedy Williams
• July 16 — Maxwell Award (player of the year): None
• July 17 — Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback): None
• July 18 — Doak Walker Award (best running back): None
• July 19 — Biletnikoff Award (best receiver): Jonathan Giles
• July 20 — John Mackey Award (best tight end): Foster Moreau
• July 20 — Rimington Trophy (best center): None
• July 23 — Butkus Award (best linebacker): Devin White
• July 23 — Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back): Greedy Williams
• July 24 — Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player): Devin White, Greedy Williams
• July 24 — Outland Trophy (best interior lineman): None
• July 25 — Lou Groza Award (best place-kicker): None
• July 25 — Ray Guy Award (best punter): None
• July 26 — Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player): None
• July 26 — Wuerffel Trophy (community service): Blake Ferguson
• July 27 — Walter Camp Award (player of the year): Greedy Williams