LSU women’s basketball signee Flaujae Johnson was one of 20 women named as a McDonald’s All-American Tuesday.
This year’s McDonald’s All-American Game will take place in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena on March 29.
The sixth-ranked guard in the nation by Hoopgurlz, the 5-foot-10 Johnson recently set a Sprayberry (Georgia) High School record with 12 3-pointers in a game and had 40 points and 14 rebounds in another game.
“Flaujae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the (3-pointer). She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball, and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”
Not only does Johnson excel as a basketball, but she is also a standout rapper. When she was 12, Johnson appeared on the Rap Game television series and then two years later she reached the quarterfinals of “America’s Got Talent.” She has nearly one million followers across all social media platforms.
“Tying music and basketball together is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Johnson said in a video announcing her commitment. “It’s always been my dream, to live out both of my dreams.”
Johnson is part of Mulkey’s first signing class leading the Tigers. LSU also signed the nation’s top junior college transfer in Last-Tear Poa (Melbourne, Australia), the nation’s No. 57 player in forward Sa’Myah Smith (Desoto, Texas) and the guard/forward combo Alisa Williams (Little Elm, Texas). Izzy Besselman (Baton Rouge) rounded out the class, joining the Tigers as a walk-on. Smith was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Johnson is the 11th LSU signee to earn a spot on the McDonald’s All-American Game roster and she is the first since Raven Farley in 2017.