LSU men’s basketball stepped out of conference play and went on the road to face TCU Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, but the Tigers’ acclaimed defense didn’t make the trip to Fort Worth, Texas.
Overall, the Horned Frogs shot 49% from the field and an impressive 59% inside the arc. They moved the ball well, assisting on 14 of 27 makes. TCU scored 38 points in the first half — more than any LSU opponent so far — and finished the day with 77. Until Saturday, no team had scored more than 70 points against LSU’s top-ranked defense.
Though LSU brought back two key starters from injury, Xavier Pinson and Darius Days, it fell to 1-3 on the road and 16-5 overall. The Tigers have 10 games left to play, five on the road and five at home, all against Southeastern Conference foes.
Three points from LSU’s 77-68 loss to TCU.
Two key runs
The story of Saturday’s game can be told through two brief stretches of play: one at the end of the first half, and another in the middle of the second half. Twice LSU faced a one-score margin, and twice TCU raced to a sizable lead in the next two minutes.
Mwani Wilkinson sank a corner 3 and trimmed the deficit to two with 2:16 until halftime, TCU advanced the ball quickly on the inbound, and LSU miscommunicated on defense, leaving Chuck O’Bannon Jr. with a wide open driving lane. He drove hard into Efton Reid and converted a three-point play.
From there, LSU gave up a second chance bucket and two free throws. On offense, they could only muster two wild, contested shots, one by Pinson, another by Justice Williams, and TCU went on a 7-0 run to close out the half.
“Those guys are huge in person,” Will Wade said, “and their length was a challenge for us with their length and athleticism, specifically on the wing there.”
With 9:19 to go in the game, Brandon Murray nailed a 3, erasing a 16-point deficit and bringing LSU within one point. In a blink, TCU then went on a 10-2 run, leaving LSU behind in too deep a hole to climb out.
The Tigers committed three turnovers — a moving screen by Reid, a charge on Eric Gaines and a travel by Wilkinson — and allowed four second-chance points during the run. On one play, LSU didn’t seem ready for an inbounds play, and the Horned Frogs capitalized with a three-point play.
“I thought we missed a lot of point-blank layups,” Wade said, “and TCU finished over some huge physical shields, which is a huge credit to them.”
Guards struggle
Pinson injured his knee on Jan. 8 and missed five games, exposing LSU’s lack of ball handlers and top-heavy guard rotation. Pinson returned against TCU, albeit on a minutes restriction. He logged only seven minutes.
The injury to LSU’s lead guard thrust the sophomore spark plug Gaines into a role he isn’t ready for yet, and forced the freshman wing Murray to carry more of the scoring burden. As the primary ball handler, Gaines struggled at first, but steadily improved. And Murray responded well. He averaged over 18 points per game in the final three games of Pinson’s absence.
Against TCU, all three guards struggled. LSU’s half-court offense suffered as a result, and the Tigers couldn’t match the Horned Frogs’ firepower. In the first half, Murray connected on only one of eight shots. Gaines and the freshman Williams scored only three points combined, going 1-6.
Wade said he hopes both Gaines and Murray will carry the improvements they made in Pinson’s absence down the stretch of the season. When Pinson comes off a minutes restriction, LSU will have a trustworthy guard who can operate a half-court offense, a three-level scoring threat in Murray and a defensive force off the bench.
That should be enough to compete with the top teams in the SEC, but one more injury in the Tiger backcourt could spell doom for the team’s postseason chances.
Tari Eason: NBA player?
In the second half in Fort Worth, ESPN NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz joined the broadcast. He was there to talk about Tari Eason.
Schmitz said he projects the LSU sophomore forward as a fringe first-round pick in June’s draft. Schmitz said he liked Eason’s defensive versatility the most. His length and quick feet, tailored to the modern NBA game, allow him to defend across multiple positions.
Eason should improve his decision making on offense, Schmitz said, and grow into a more “willing shooter,” who can connect from deep at a respectable clip. Then, the forward who popped onto the NBA draft radar after transferring from Cincinnati to LSU, would rise higher in the pre-draft rankings. A team could select him in the first round.
Before and after Schmitz joined the broadcast, Eason missed a layup, rebounded his own miss and scored. Then he missed another layup in traffic, snatched an offensive board again and drew a foul. He capped a downhill drive with a smooth finger roll, and teamed up with Murray on a block of TCU’s Mike Miles’ floater attempt.