There have been two great distances Jacob Berry has had to travel to play baseball.
The first was when he was in little league, growing up in Page, Arizona, a town of 7,000, about 273 miles of where he played at the Sandlot Baseball Club.
The second is now, where he lives 1,500 miles away from his family in Queen Creek, Arizona, playing baseball at LSU.
At the University of Arizona, the switch-hitting Berry had just completed the best freshman campaign he could ask for: batting .352 with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 70 RBIs with a .676 slugging percentage, aiding in his team's trip to the College World Series.
"He's one of the best players in the country, regardless of age level," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "In terms of switch hitting, a couple of things helped him with that: he started at a young age, has sound fundamentals and he's incredibly strong with an aluminum bat in his hand."
Berry had teammates he loved, and a friend group outside of that at Arizona. He visited all of them over Christmas break because his classes let out early at LSU, and he wanted to see them again. If there's one thing about Berry you need to know, his mom, Lana Berry, said, is that he's loyal. The decision was harder than most realize, but ultimately, he remained committed to the first coach who recruited him out of high school: Johnson.
"When Coach Johnson got the job at LSU, I was a little bit shocked to be honest with you," Berry said. "I just wanted to give myself an opportunity to talk to schools and, obviously, after getting in the portal, Johnson called me and offered me a scholarship."
At the time, Berry was walking into LSU knowing no one. He'd meet teammate Dylan Crews, a fellow incoming sophomore phenom at his new home, that summer playing for Team USA.
"Dylan and I had never really spoken," Berry said. "Obviously, a big name, but I didn't really know him because he was across the country."
Berry didn't know that two other teammates would follow his lead: left-handed pitcher Riley Cooper and right-hander Bryce Collins.
Cooper entered the transfer portal despite Arizona retaining its pitching coach, Dave Lawn. He knew he could always come back, but wanted to explore his options with the uncertainty at head coach. Johnson had told him in his exit interview that he was on track to start the following year.
The number of schools reaching out surprised Cooper and his family, and he'd take visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma before committing to LSU. For Cooper, it was about making sure he had a pitching coach who matched his personality and communicated well. Cooper, his mom, Melissa, says, is the kind of player who never feels too much pressure.
The Clovis North High School pitcher once threw the best game of his high school career against cross-town rival Clovis High with a bad case of mono. He called it his own version of the Michael Jordan flu game.
At Arizona, the 6-foot-2, 264-pound pitcher played in 29 games, going 3-0 with a 4.88 ERA. In the postseason, he tossed scoreless innings against Grand Canyon (2.0) and Ole Miss (2.1), then one against Vanderbilt in the CWS.
Cooper quickly bonded with LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly, who said he was an obvious, experienced choice to fill a void at the left-handed pitcher position.
Redshirt sophomore Bryce Collins said that Kelly was also someone he felt instilled confidence in him, which is important for a player who is fresh off a Tommy John surgery. Collins was once the No. 133 right-handed pitcher in the nation and No. 16 in California, according to Perfect Game. At Hart High School, he was named Foothills League Pitcher of the Year as a senior, going 6-2 with a 0.98 ERA in 11 starts.
At Arizona, Collins made seven appearances during his freshman year, amassing 16 strikeouts and a 5.24 ERA, missing the final 34 games of the season, then the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He also adds a different element to fastball and slider-heavy SEC baseball.
“He's a unique kid: that curveball is his best pitch and it's a plus-pitch, it's a major-league curveball,” Kelly said of Collins. “It's just about him commanding the fastball and bringing the changeup.”
After not playing baseball for two years and having never been to the south, Collins was in for a culture shock beyond the Alligator meal he’s tried, which he said tastes like a chewy chicken.
As the fans filed into the stands for the first intra-squad scrimmage on a chilly fall night, Berry was also a little confused. They were filling the stands like he hadn’t seen at Arizona.
“I thought: what the heck is going on right now?” Berry said.
As Collins felt the unfamiliar heaviness of Louisiana humidity on his back, he gathered himself to face his first batter wearing the purple and gold.
“I haven't played in a while and then first intra-squad, I gotta face Dylan (Crews),” Collins said.