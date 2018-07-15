The Southeastern Conference is taking over Atlanta this week for its annual media days conference.

Fans and media members alike of the 14 teams in the SEC will get to hear from their team's head coach and three selected players over the next four days.

Here's everything to know heading into the big week:

One of the more interesting stories to watch this season is undoubtedly Texas A&M's $75 million man, new head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher was brought in to do one thing, and one thing only -- bring a national championship to College Station. That task was made ringingly clear at a news conference in March where Fisher received a plaque embossed with the school’s seal and a nameplate celebrating his and the school's "20-- NCAA Division I Football National Championship."

“I loved it,” Fisher said in May at the Southeastern Conference spring meeting. “It meant he had the same goals and aspirations as I do. I thought it was a good idea.”

The list of experienced SEC signal callers is like the mighty Mississippi (the river, not the Rebels football team): deep and wide, and you can tell by the list of quarterbacks representing their schools this week in Atlanta.

Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, Ole Miss’ Jordan Ta’amu, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, South Carolina’s Jake Bentley and Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur are all on the interview list for media days. So is Missouri’s Drew Lock, who some regard as the top quarterback prospect for the 2019 NFL draft.

Throw in Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (or Jalen Hurts) and you have a quarterback situation that rivals or exceeds that of 2014 in the SEC.

All this quarterbacking bounty only serves to highlight the stressful urgency of the quarterback situation at LSU.

Jimbo Fisher isn't the only new coach in the SEC.

Nearly half of the coaches representing their teams at media days will be first-timers, with five new hires and one retained interim coach all set to make their debuts in Atlanta.

Along with new hires, new offenses are being installed at some schools.

These two storylines, along with four others, are all the reasons you'll need to keep up with each day of media days.

Looking to catch up on where your team stands heading into the new season?

This guide will give you some quick, need-to-know facts about each of the 14 teams in the SEC.

Those looking to watch coverage of SEC Media Days can watch live with ESPN broadcasting every school's conference on their main channel, the SEC Network and on the Watch ESPN app.

You can also find a complete breakdown of when each school will get the spotlight, along with live updates from The Advocate's sports reporters, here.