LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, sources informed of the decision told The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.
The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Wade's firing comes on the heels of LSU receiving an NCAA notice of allegations, which outlined alleged violations in the men's basketball program.
LSU lost in the SEC tournament to Arkansas on Friday, but the Tigers are a supposed lock to make the NCAA tournament with their 22-11 record. Assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry will assume the duties of interim coach, per source.
LSU's team plane landed back in Baton Rouge shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Multiple attempts to reach Wade were unsuccessful.
Though the notice of allegations has not been revealed, LSU could fire Wade with cause if it contained a Level I or Level II violation, according to his contract.
Wade was suspended at the tail end of the 2018-19 season after media reports detailed a wiretapped conversation between him and now-convicted middle man Christian Dawkins. The conversation recorded by the FBI included Wade openly speaking about a "strong-ass offer" he made in the recruitment of former LSU guard and Baton Rouge native Javonte Smart in 2017.
Wade's suspension didn't arise from the media reports themselves, but rather that Wade and his legal counsel declined to meet with LSU and NCAA officials regarding the reports.
The day before Wade was suspended, he told reporters he had not read the reports detailing the conversation. The day after Wade was suspended, he said in a statement that the reports "do not begin to tell the whole story."
Wade was reinstated 37 days later after he and his legal counsel agreed to meet with LSU brass and NCAA officials.
“Coach Wade’s explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU," former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in April 2019.
LSU re-negotiated Wade's contract as part of his reinstatement. He forfeited all $250,000 in incentive pay for the 2018-19 season, and a clause was added that made it easier for LSU to fire him with cause if LSU received a notice of allegations for either a Level I or Level II violation.
Additionally, if LSU received a notice of allegations for either Level I or Level II violations stemming from an incident preceding Woodward's tenure, he automatically receives a 2-year extension to his contract.
The notice came from the Complex Case Unit, a part of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). The group, which was designed to handle complex NCAA infractions cases, has investigated LSU's men's basketball and football programs since September 2020.
Though LSU fired Wade, the case will continue. LSU has several weeks to respond to the notice of allegations, and once the IARP responds to that, there will be a hearing scheduled to determine penalties. The IARP's final ruling cannot be appealed.
In March 2020, HBO Sports released "The Scheme" — a documentary focusing on Dawkins in relation to the two college basketball corruption trials from last year.
Wade was subpoenaed by the defense in the corruption trials, but did not have to testify, the judge presiding over the case determined last April.
The documentary aired the explicit version of the "strong-ass offer" conversation and others. Wade declined to be interviewed for the project.
The documentary was the first time the public was privy to hearing the conversations. Before "The Scheme" was released, the transcripts were reported on by Yahoo Sports and ESPN, and were later read aloud in federal court.
"I'll be honest with you," Wade says. "I'm f—ing tired of dealing with this thing. Like i'm just tired of dealing with this s—. What do you think? 'Cause I went to him with a f—ing strong-ass offer about a month ago. F—ing strong. Now the problem was, I know why he didn't take it now. It was f—ing tilted towards the family a little bit. But I mean it was a f—ing hell of a f—ing offer."
Dawkins said, "OK."
Wade continued, "Like, hell of an offer. Especially for a kid who's going to be a two or three-year kid."
Dawkins said, "Right."
Wade continued: "I've made deals for as good of players as him that were f—ing a lot simpler than this."
Speaking about the conversation years later in the documentary, Dawkins said:
"I think the only way you can interpret someone in a head coaching position saying they made a 'strong-ass offer,' they ain't talking about a scholarship offer, bro. One hundred percent talking about money.
"Just the audacity. I mean, just, you've got to take your hat off to him, man. He not only didn't get charged for anything, not only did the government not have all this information and evidence and nothing was happening on a criminal level, he also said, "F— you' to the NCAA and to the university he worked for."
Dawkins continued.
"He still got to keep his job and make millions of dollars," Dawkins said. "It's like the perfect storm. This is the life. F—ing, they're paying him a lot of money to win games, bro. The f— is he supposed to do, lose? Will Wade is definitely a f—ing gangster for what he did."
In the same conversation about Smart, Dawkins and Wade also discussed Jaron Blossomgame, who could have been a graduate transfer out of Clemson in 2016. Wade was a graduate assistant coach at Clemson long before Blossomgame stepped foot onto campus.
Blossomgame elected to remain at Clemson for the 2016-17 season, but on the wiretap played in the documentary, Wade told Dawkins that "we could compensate him better than the rookie minimum," and later added, "We'd give him more than the D-League."
Wade was referred to again in the documentary in a recorded conversation between Dawkins and Arizona coach Sean Miller.
Dawkins asked Miller if Arizona was going to land Naz Reid, and Miller says Reid is going to LSU — which did happen. Reid played for LSU for one season in 2018-19 before entering the NBA draft pool. Reid went undrafted and now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-way contract with the G-League's Iowa Wolves.
"We're not even bringing him in," Miller says of Reid. "He's not even visiting. That's all bulls—. Like, I'm looking at our recruiting board and he's not even on it. I've never even talked to the kid. All this f—ing hype s— on the phone, it's stupid.
"He just probably said, you know what, 'F— you, I don't want 75. I want 120. I may go to Arizona.' That's all that was."
Dawkins replied, "I told [former Arizona assistant Book Richardson], I said, 'Will Wade is like driving up the price of p—y. 'Cause he's not even — he's not even doing like real numbers."
Miller replied, "I'll tell you what, I'll give him credit. He's got a big set of balls on him."
Dawkins said, "No. Will Wade doesn't give a f—, Sean."
During Wade's 16-minute press conference at the SEC Spring Meetings in May 2019, Wade said he hadn't heard the recordings. He did double down and deny what Richardson said at the second trial into college basketball corruption regarding an alleged $300,000 deal for Reid.
"It's absolutely false and did not happen," Wade said last May.
LSU's basketball coach for five seasons, Wade led the Tigers to a 104-50 record and two straight NCAA tournament appearances. LSU, which will likely reach the NCAA tournament again next week, plays Thursday in its first game of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Wade was introduced as LSU's head coach on March 22, 2017, and vowed to restore success to LSU's basketball program.
“We are going to build something that the whole state of Louisiana can be proud of, the whole LSU family can be proud of,” Wade said back then. “We are going to do that on a culture based on acting the right way.”
Staff writer Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.
This story is developing and will be updated.