Ed Orgeron stalked the sideline in disgusted rage. He thrust his arms. He grabbed his headset and slammed it on the turf.
That wasn't enough for LSU's head coach.
Orgeron removed the cord connected to his waist and whipped it on the sideline like a sledgehammer.
Bo Pelini stood a few feet away, hands on hips, the defensive coordinator's expression hidden by a purple mask.
Orgeron continued to yell, perhaps the most outraged he's ever been on the sideline during an LSU football game.
DeVonta Smith had scored again. The Alabama wide receiver was wide open again. The LSU defense gave up a touchdown of over 60 yards again.
It wasn't even halftime yet, and Orgeron was irate (again) at an LSU defense that was embarrassed (again) in a 55-17 loss to the No. 1 Crimson Tide on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 22,349 in Tiger Stadium.
Just about every one of them knew this beatdown was coming.
It turned out to be even more brutal.
Anyone could have taken their pick at a lopsided margin, and only the most pessimistic would've come close to the final score that flashed on several video boards throughout the stadium.
The score signaled LSU's reality: The team the Tigers (3-5) fielded against Alabama (9-0) showed just how far away it had fallen from being the best in the nation.
An LSU offense that has been playing without its injured starting quarterback, Myles Brennan, for five games couldn't match Alabama's firepower. Not without star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who opted out of the rest of the season last week.
An LSU defense that Orgeron said "played its best game the whole year" against Texas A&M returned to its old bad habits, exposed by an elite offense equipped with multiple Heisman Trophy candidates.
A year ago, it appeared LSU had finally broken through with a 46-41 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Orgeron gathered his team over the midfield logo in Bryant-Denny Stadium and declared, "This is our house from now on."
Well, Tiger Stadium remains Alabama's house.
The Crimson Tide continued what is now a six-game win streak in Baton Rouge with a blowout that exceeded expectations for the four-touchdown betting favorite.
Alabama's 38-point victory was the largest winning margin in the rivalry's history since the Crimson Tide beat LSU 42-0 in 1925. It was the most points Alabama has ever scored against LSU in an 85-game series that dates back to 1895. It began with the most points LSU has ever surrendered in one half at home.
Just 46 seconds before halftime, Alabama's Smith leaped above LSU cornerback Derek Stingley and snagged a 20-yard touchdown reception with one hand to set the Crimson Tide up 45-14.
Most every other catch for Smith was substantially easier. The Amite native finished the game with eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns, most of which he built on two long scores in the second quarter.
LSU was still within reach, 21-7, to start the second quarter, when TJ Finley completed a 43-yard touchdown pass — a nearly disastrous play in which Kayshon Boutte let go of the ball before entering the end zone and Jontre Kirklin picked it up for the score.
Then, in consecutive drives, Smith scorched an LSU secondary that's been burnt plenty this season.
First, Smith got separation on nickel safety Cordale Flott, who never recovered, and caught a 65-yard touchdown in stride. Then, Smith sprinted past Flott again, veering from the slot up the sideline, and dashed for a 61-yard score that gave Alabama a 35-14 lead with 11:14 left in the half.
At that point, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was 11-of-11 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. His previous four passes? They'd gone for 158 yards. Three of them were touchdowns. The two to Smith, plus a 24-yard toss to Jahleel Billingsley, who was wide open after crossing the field from right to left.
This was the source of Orgeron's outrage. Far too often throughout the season had the defense's gaffes been far too costly. The sound, fundamental defense that appeared briefly against Texas A&M had disappeared.
Orgeron said it was LSU's plan to double-team Smith throughout the game, but Alabama moved the star receiver around in different alignments, making it difficult to match him with defenders.
Smith won in the one-on-one matchups Alabama created, and, for a time, forced linebacker Jabril Cox to line up at cornerback, with Micah Baskerville and backup Damone Clark playing linebacker inside.
"It was just kind of frustrating to see one player have almost 300 yards in the first half," Orgeron said.
WOW.Coach O PISSED after Devonta Smith's 2nd TD of the nightGreat shot by @lefteyedaquano #LSU pic.twitter.com/XydoNnGtNm— Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) December 6, 2020
By halftime, Alabama had 469 total offensive yards — more yards than four opponents (Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas A&M) gained against LSU in an entire game.
The Crimson Tide were averaging a first down (11.7 yards) per play at the half, and it wasn't just passing yards: Najee Harris was averaging 8.1 yards per carry.
Harris, a powerful 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior, finished the game with 21 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He broke open Alabama's victory with two rushing touchdowns that gave the Crimson Tide a 14-0 lead with 5:50 left in the first quarter.
LSU's offense never could keep up, not even with John Emery's long touchdown run in the second quarter — a 54-yard scamper in which the former five-star recruit weaved through the Alabama defense to pull LSU within 28-14 with 12:32 left in the first half.
With two games remaining, Orgeron must once again revive a team after an embarrassing loss. Alabama's beatdown even surpasses Auburn's 48-11 win on Halloween as the biggest LSU loss since 1996.
LSU and its struggling defense will face No. 6 Florida and its Heisman candidate quarterback, Kyle Trask, next week, then host Ole Miss in the season finale Dec. 19.
Orgeron reinforced that he promised he wouldn't make any coaching changes until the end of the season, which means Pelini's job is safe for at least another two weeks.
Cox said the Tigers remain confident in their defensive scheme. With only eight returning starters from the last year's national champions, "there's a lot of new faces," he said.
"You can say it's a rebuilding year," Cox said.