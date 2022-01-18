With the offseason underway and a few weeks left until national signing day, a flurry of activity has taken place within the NCAA transfer portal as LSU reconstructs its roster under new coach Brian Kelly.

So far, LSU has added 11 players through the transfer portal — giving it the No. 1 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports — and there could be more on the way. It also had 10 players enter the transfer portal, which allowed other schools to contact them.

Through a temporary rule, teams can replace up to seven players who transfer to another school this year. LSU reached the mark Jan. 14. The Tigers added more transfers since then, which will decrease the size of the incoming freshman class, but all of them can immediately play next fall.

After signing 13 players during the early signing period last month, LSU has eight spots left for the 2022 class. Those can be used on high school signees in February or more transfers.

It may be difficult to keep up with all the movement, so we tried to make it easier with this tracker. We’ll update the page throughout the offseason.

Brian Kelly finished LSU's coaching staff. This is what it looks like. Over the last six weeks, Brian Kelly methodically filled his coaching staff. He evaluated assistants already at LSU, identified his own target…

Transferred In:

Mekhi Wingo, DL, Missouri

Wingo made the SEC All-Freshman team last season after recording 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a 40-yard interception he returned for a touchdown. Wingo, who played for new LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples in high school, also considered USC, Oklahoma and Arkansas. He joined a talented defensive line room.

Tre’Mond Shorts, OL, ETSU

Shorts, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, transferred to LSU as a two-time FCS All-American. The fifth-year senior started 40 consecutive games at East Tennessee State. LSU hopes the veteran tackle can help somewhere on the offensive line in his final season of eligibility.

Jay Bramblett, P, Notre Dame

The only Notre Dame player to follow Kelly thus far, Bramblett started at punter the last three seasons. He averaged 43.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards this fall. Bramblett, who was a top five punter in the 2019 class, has two more years of eligibility.

West Weeks, LB, UVa

Weeks made 31 tackles as a freshman last season. He originally signed with Virginia as a three-star recruit out of Oconee County High School in Georgia, the same school former LSU quarterback Max Johnson went to.

Kyren Lacy, WR, UL

Lacy, a sophomore from Thibodaux, caught 50 passes for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He led UL with six touchdown catches this fall. Immediately one of LSU's biggest targets at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Lacy also provided depth. He became LSU’s seventh transfer.

Noah Cain, RB, Penn State

A Baton Rouge native, Cain was a former top 100 recruit who LSU pursued coming out of IMG Academy. He signed with Penn State. An ankle injury limited his freshman year to 443 yards and eight touchdowns. Then he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the opener his sophomore year. Cain returned to record 106 carries for 350 yards and four touchdowns this fall. The junior has two years of eligibility.

Greg Brooks Jr., DB, Arkansas

Brooks, a junior from Harvey who went to West Jefferson High School, started at nickel for Arkansas the last three years, making him one of the most experienced players in the secondary. He has recorded 112 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and eight pass breakups. Brooks has two more years of eligibility.

Joe Foucha, S, Arkansas

Foucha also started the past three years at Arkansas. Once a three-star recruit from McDonogh 35 High School, Foucha made 73 tackles his senior year, including 7½ for a loss, with two interceptions, five pass breakups and three quarterback hurries. He’s a native of New Orleans and has one more year of eligibility.

Mekhi Garner, CB, UL

Garner, who’s originally from Mesquite, Texas, began his career at Navarro College. He then transferred to UL in 2019 and earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt conference honors a year later. This season, Garner made 31 tackles, including 2½ for a loss. He also recorded a team-high eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Slade Roy, LS, East Carolina

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Roy committed to LSU last month on full scholarship after starting at long snapper for East Carolina as a freshman.

Miles Frazier, OL, FIU

LSU desperately needs offensive linemen in this cycle, and Frazier helped address the need by committing over offers from Ohio State and Florida State. A freshman All-American last season, Frazier has three years of eligibility. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds.

Transferred out:

Devonta Lee, WR, Jr.

Lee, a former top 200 recruit from Amite High School, played wide receiver, linebacker and tight end over the last three years before finally settling at receiver. He caught nine passes this season for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Dwight McGlothern, CB, So.

McGlothern was the only LSU starting cornerback expected to return next season. He finished the year with a team-high five pass breakups and recorded one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. McGlothern, a former four-star recruit from Houston, transferred to Arkansas.

Alex Adams, WR, So.

Adams appeared in 10 games over the last two seasons. The former four-star recruit from Mississippi caught two passes for 11 yards. He transferred to Akron, reuniting with coach Joe Moorhead, who pursued him back at Mississippi State.

Trey Palmer, WR, Jr.

Palmer began to break through as a junior, catching 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns. He transferred to Nebraska, where he rejoined former LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

Landon Jackson, DL, Fr.

A 6-foot-7 edge rusher, Jackson enrolled early last year as the No. 125 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports. Injuries kept him off the field most of the season. He landed at Arkansas.

Max Johnson, QB, So.

After starting every game during the regular season, Johnson entered the transfer portal in early December. He completed 60.3% of his passes last year for 2,815 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. Johnson transferred to Texas A&M, the school he beat with a last-minute touchdown pass three weeks earlier.

Deion Smith, WR, Fr.

Smith flashed at times his freshman year. He caught five passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns against Central Michigan, but he finished the season with 11 receptions for 186 yards. The No. 1 recruit in Mississippi during the 2021 cycle, Smith hasn’t picked another school.

Eli Ricks, CB, So.

The former five-star recruit became a freshman All-American and second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection as he recorded a team-high four interceptions in his debut season. Last fall, he appeared in six games and recorded one pick before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in October. Ricks transferred to Alabama.

Navonteque Strong, LB, So.

With a reputation for delivering hits, Strong signed as the No. 1 junior college linebacker in the country last year. He rotated with LSU's other linebackers and made 17 tackles with one sack and one pass breakup before he entered the transfer portal in the middle of the season. He hasn’t announced a new school.

Koy Moore, WR, So.

The first LSU player to enter the transfer portal this cycle, Moore caught 27 passes for 248 yards over the last two seasons, but he was passed on the depth chart by younger players. A former four-star recruit from Archbishop Rummel, Moore hasn’t found a new school yet.