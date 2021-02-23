Dylan Crews received Southeastern Conference baseball freshman of the week for his remarkable debut, the league office announced Tuesday.
Crews, LSU's starting right fielder, batted .583 (7 for 12) with four walks, three RBIs and two home runs. He didn't strike out.
Crews batted leadoff throughout LSU's opening weekend. He recorded at least two hits in every game, and in LSU's win Monday night against Louisiana Tech, he went 3 for 4 with a solo home run that travelled 419 feet to the opposite field.
Considered the highest-ranked freshman in the country when he arrived at LSU, Crews might've gone in the first round of the MLB draft last summer if he hadn't pulled his name from consideration.