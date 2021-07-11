The first round of the Major League Baseball Draft passed Sunday night without an LSU player or signee selected, setting up a pivotal second day for the shaping of the roster next season.

The first round of the draft lasted 36 picks, including the competitive balance round A. It didn't come as a surprise that an LSU player wasn't selected as junior right-hander Jaden Hill held the only possible first-round projection.

Hill entered the season as a potential top-5 pick, but he suffered an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament in April and underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, dropping his draft stock. Hill could still go early in the second round of the draft, which resumes at noon Monday on MLB Network.

The second day of the MLB Draft will contain the second through 10th rounds of the draft. The event concludes Tuesday with the final 10 rounds.

LSU could see a flurry of picks on the second day of the draft, starting with Hill and right-handed signee Ben Kudrna. Junior right-hander Landon Marceaux should also get drafted.

After those three players, junior outfielder Gavin Dugas, senior pitcher Devin Fontenot and fourth-year pitcher AJ Labas could get drafted from LSU's current team. The Tigers hope to at least retain Dugas and Fontenot, while Labas seems destined to sign.

LSU also has a handful of of signees who may get picked on the second day of the draft: catcher Carter Jensen, left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge, catcher Ian Moller, right-hander Cale Lansville and third baseman/right-handed pitcher Luke Leto.

An incoming freshman would likely come to school if they fall past the second day of the draft, but if they get picked Monday, they could forgo college to begin their professional careers.